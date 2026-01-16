Visit Delaware & DRA Host Premiere Event For “Back of House” Film Series

Wilmington, Del. – Join the Delaware Tourism Office (DTO) and the Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA) for a magical video premiere event celebrating the chefs and restaurants that shape Delaware’s food scene. The screening event features a series of short films called “Back of House”, offering an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the people and places that bring Delaware’s restaurants to life.

The event, which will take place on Tuesday Feb. 3rd, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, includes not only the screening, but also tastings served by many of the chefs featured in the films. Tickets are just $30 per person and are available at https://members.delawarerestaurant.org/events/Details/back-of-house-premiere-event-1617918?sourceTypeId=Hub .

“From downtown Wilmington to coastal towns and main streets across the state, Delaware’s restaurants are essential to our tourism economy. They don’t just serve meals – they create experiences that keep visitors coming back,” said Jessica Welch, Director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “We are honored to share the stories of a few of our state’s treasured restaurants and chefs and invite the public to celebrate them with us at this exclusive screening event.”

“Delaware’s restaurants are at the heart of our communities, and this event is a chance to celebrate the incredible talent and creativity that happens behind the scenes,” said Carrie Leishman, President & CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association. “‘Back of House’ gives our chefs and restaurant teams the spotlight they deserve, and we’re thrilled to invite the public to experience the passion, artistry, and flavors that make Delaware’s food scene so special.”

The premiere is being held on the same day as the DRA’s annual Fast Forward conference which delivers valuable knowledge, trends, and regulatory updates for Delaware restaurant owners and operators.

“Back of House” is a partnership between DTO, DRA, 1440 Film Co. and the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our partners at the Delaware Tourism Office and the Greater Wilmington Visitors Bureau for trusting us with this project,” said Mike Pfeifer, owner of 1440 Film Co. “From the very beginning, our goal wasn’t to simply say, ‘Delaware has great food,’ but to tell the stories of the people behind it. What we found were chefs and owners driven by grit, determination, and an unwavering passion for their craft. We’re thankful to every restaurant that welcomed our crews into their spaces and allowed us to share the stories that make these dining experiences truly destination-worthy.”

“Delaware’s culinary scene is as creative, diverse, and compelling as those found in much larger cities, and it deserves to be celebrated on that same stage,” said Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jennifer Boes. “By shining a spotlight on the chefs and stories behind our kitchens, we’re elevating local talent and reinforcing culinary experiences as an essential part of the visitor experience.”

Restaurants featured in the film series include:

• Banks Seafood Kitchen

• Bardea Food & Drink

• The Black Sheep

• Brûlé Bakery

• Cool Springs Fish Bar & Restaurant

• Del Pez Mexican Gastropub

• Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats

• The House of William & Merry

• One Coastal Restaurant

• Zollies Jazz Cucina

