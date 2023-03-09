Global first as baseball fans rewarded with Bitcoin

When Perth Heat players steal bases, fans now have the chance to receive Bitcoin sats Bitrefill provided the 'free' bitcoin sats for fans Perth Heat, the Bitcoin Baseball team launch new Bitcoin initiative

Sports have been changed forever with fans engagement reaching new levels. Imagine watching your favourite 'play' and receiving rewards!!

Perth Heat is at the forefront of innovation in the sports industry, and we are proud to be partnering with them on this exciting new campaign” — Chris Pavlesic - Bitrefill Australian Manager

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perth Heat, the first sports team in the world to adopt a Bitcoin standard, is proud to announce the launch of an exciting new initiative in partnership with Bitrefill, Wallet of Satoshi, and IBEX.

Following the success of the 'sats4sats' initiative, the team has launched a new program called 'Stealing Sats', which rewards fans in Bitcoin every time a player from Perth Heat steals a base or hits a home run.

Fans can easily 'Steal Sats' by scanning the QR code displayed on the game stream or on the team's social media channels.

Each time a player makes an impressive play, fans can quickly and easily earn Bitcoin by scanning the QR code and receiving their reward instantly.

Instant settlement, global reach, and unrestricted participation - are just some of the ways that Bitcoin has improved on any current technology to allow for something truly unique.

"We are thrilled to be launching Stealing Sats in partnership with Bitrefill, Wallet of Satoshi, and IBEX," said Steven Nelkovski CEO of Perth Heat.

"This is an innovative way to engage with our fans and offer them something new and exciting.

“We believe this program will further enhance the fan experience and incentivize our players to push themselves to achieve their best on the field."

Never before have fans been able to interact with their favourite sports stars in the way they can now thanks to Perth Heat and their revolutionary initiatives.

The partnership with Bitrefill, Wallet of Satoshi, and IBEX is a clear demonstration of the team's commitment to innovation and to providing an unparalleled fan experience.

"Perth Heat is at the forefront of innovation in the sports industry, and we are proud to be partnering with them on this exciting new campaign," said Chris Pavlesic, Bitrefill Country Manager - Australia.

"With Stealing Sats, fans can now participate in the game in a whole new way, and we are excited to see how this will continue to evolve over time."

Wallet of Satoshi and IBEX also expressed their enthusiasm for the new initiative, highlighting its potential to expand the use of Bitcoin in sports and to create new opportunities for engagement between fans and players.

"The whole team at Wallet of Satoshi is really excited about Stealing Sats with Perth Heat,” Daniel Alexiuc, CEO Wallet of Satoshi added.

“It's such an innovative way to demonstrate that Bitcoin is easy and it is for everybody.

“Perth Heat are truly leading the world in real-time fan engagement."

Ry Sterling, BizDev/IBEX said sports engagement has been changed forever.

“At IBEX our focus is spreading innovation via the Lightning network and with the lead from Perth Heat, #stealingsats and #satsforstats has opened our eyes to a whole new market of global fandom that we had not considered before.

“With partners like Perth Heat, Bitrefill, and WOS, global fan engagement has a new meaning and truly offers players and fans a way to interact value for value.

“We are excited to see all the different teams that will follow in the Perth footsteps and trailblaze this new endeavor with us."

With Stealing Sats, Perth Heat has once again demonstrated its commitment to bringing new and exciting experiences to its fans, while also leading the way in using Bitcoin in the sports industry.

Fans can now enjoy a new level of engagement and excitement while also earning Bitcoin rewards.

This innovative new program is set to take the fan experience to new heights, and Perth Heat is excited to be leading the way in this exciting new era of sports.

ENDS.