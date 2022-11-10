Baseball players to receive bitcoin payments from fans The CEO who launched #sats4stats Fans to 'boost' player payments

The revenue model that's shaped professional sports over the past 100 years is about to experience a major disruption with Bitcoin payments from fans to players

Athletes around the world will be watching this historic weekend” — Perth Heat Chief Executive Steven Nelkovski

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perth Heat, the Australian Bitcoin Baseball team, will unlock a new era of payments.

Harnessing the power of Bitcoin, #Sats4Stats will allow fans from around the world to transition from spectators to game changers using the Lighting network.

Perth Heat in partnership with IBEX, will give fans the power to “boost” their favourite players by sending micropayments using Bitcoin’s layer 2 protocol, Lightning, which allows for instant low cost Bitcoin transactions.

Perth Heat - Australian baseball team's most successful club – has already pioneered a Bitcoin Standard from paying players and staff in BTC, to fully activating all concession stands with the ability to pay in Bitcoin.

But now, the team dubbed the Bitcoin Baseball Team are set to unlock the value of athletes around the globe.

By integrating LNURL-Pay QR Codes that will be associated with each player on and off the field. #Sats4Stats will allow fans to send Sats directly as the action unfolds at the ballpark or via live broadcast feed.

Player/Fan interaction will have the potential to become a substantial source in player’s income.

Players will no longer be solely dependent on organizations to supply their salary.

A new value revenue stream that has never been possible before because of traditional financial hurdles and costs is now possible using Bitcoin’s open-source structure.

There are no upfront costs for sport organizations to immediately start tapping into this new revenue stream, thus lessening the dependence on advertising revenue.

Perth Heat and IBEX are showing that cross currency, cross border micropayments are not just a replacement for traditional payment rails, but a social paradigm breaker; it's not a matter of if but when everyone else will catch up.

“Unlocking global fandom using the newest, fastest, safest payments technology in history is something to get excited about,” said Ry Sterling, VP of North America at IBEX.

“Never before has this been possible and we are just scratching the surface of activations and experiences for fan engagement.”

Welcome to the new world of sports.

About IBEX

Founded in 2018, IBEX operates globally, connecting banks, wallets, exchanges, and traditional businesses to Bitcoin via the Lightning Network. Enabling compatibility between previously closed-currency ecosystems.

The company provides three core services:

IBEX HUB - an API-based service to easily connect and upgrade new and existing financial services with Bitcoin’s Lightning Network.

IBEX PAY - An easy-to-use POS and online plug-in for merchants to accept Bitcoin payments through the Lightning Network.

IBEX DWM - Bitcoin-focused digital wealth management for ultra-high net worth individuals.

About Perth Heat

Perth Heat are Australia’s most successful baseball team. The organisation has won 15 Claxton Shields and shares a partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB. Thirty-one (31) players who have played for the Perth Heat have also played in the American Big Leagues!

In November 2021, Perth Heat also became the first team in world sport to begin operating on a Bitcoin Standard.