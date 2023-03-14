eTransX Joins Well Being in the Nation Network Alliance
eTransX is partnering with the nation’s foremost thought leaders, experts, and professionals to promote the vital conditions of well-being
The work of the WIN network has been invaluable as we designed and built a first of its kind comprehensive software platform for improving well-being outcomes at the local community level.”BRENTWOOD, TN, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTransX has become a partner with the Wellbeing in the Nation Network Alliance – a national strategic network of organizations committed to advancing intergenerational well-being and equity. From its founding in 2018, The Well Being In the Nation Network (also known as The WIN Network) has been intensely focused on advancing intergenerational well-being and equity by creating the vital conditions everyone needs to thrive and addressing root causes that leave so many behind.
— Richard Taylor - eTransX Vice President for Business Development
The role of the WIN Network partners is to look for multi-solving strategies to improve community well-being and equity across multiple sectors - including the economy, health, business, and housing.
“The research and work of the WIN network has been invaluable to us as we designed and built a first-of-its-kind comprehensive software platform for improving well-being outcomes at the local community level. This is why we are honored to be a designated WIN Alliance Partner to help further advance and promote the mission and initiatives of the WIN Network across America” stated Richard Taylor - eTransX Vice President for Business Development.
Currently, eTransX is working with community leaders across six states where the principles and research of the WIN Network are being used in a collaborative process to identify evidence-based solutions to improve health and wellbeing outcomes in these communities. One such effort involves working with a cross-sector coalition focused on alleviating poverty in the 14 county Upper Cumberland region of Tennessee, called Empower Upper Cumberland, whose mission is to inspire and equip families, individuals, and communities to prosper.
Another added benefit of using the eTransX WCC system is how the WCC system fully supports the Seven Vital Conditions of Well-being which are essential for addressing systemic barriers to poverty alleviation. These seven vital conditions are:
• Basic needs for health and safety: access to necessities like clean air and water, nutritious food, and a sense of security
• Humane housing: access to safe, affordable places to live
• Reliable transportation: access to efficient, safe, and accessible transportation
• Thriving natural world: access to sustainable resources, nature, and green spaces, free from environmental hazards
• Life-long learning: access to learning opportunities from early childhood education to career and adult education
• Meaningful work and wealth: opportunity for rewarding work and standards of living
• Belonging and civic muscle: a sense of belonging, inclusion, and power to shape the world
Leveraging a well-being community information systems platform such as the eTransX Wellbeing Care Community System helps to scale and inform the work needed to move the needle on helping both people and places thrive. With such a system in place, communities can track in near real-time the specific needs in the community, and the current capacity of the community to meet those needs. Data collected by the WCC system also helps identify what community/regional programs and services are working well or need improvement. In essence, WCC serves as a regional command center for helping communities address the seven vital conditions of well-being, which were developed and supported by the WIN Network.
About eTransX - Founded in 1999, eTransX is a driven and diverse team of innovators, experts, and problem-solvers that have been finding innovative solutions to complex problems across a wide variety of societal challenges. eTransX’s Well-being Care Community system is one of the most comprehensive software platforms available today for improving well-being outcomes at the local community level – currently supporting communities in Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, California, Arizona, and Illinois.
