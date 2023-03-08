Baron NDT Launches Advanced Automated PAUT Services for Above Ground Storage Tanks, Compliant with API 650 and API 653
Baron NDT's expert technician using state-of-the-art technology to ensure your Above Ground Storage Tank is safe and reliable - every inspection, every time
This innovative solution is designed to provide clients with efficient, safe, and cost-effective inspections, replacing radiography with advanced technology.
Say goodbye to old-school radiography and hello to the future of Tank inspections with Baron NDT's Advanced Automated PAUT Services. It's like upgrading from a flip phone to a smartphone!”BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baron NDT, a leading provider of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) solutions, is proud to announce the launch of our Advanced Automated PAUT Services for Above Ground Storage Tanks. With our Automated PAUT scanning systems, we can provide high-quality inspections for tanks that meet API 650 and API 653 specifications.
Mike Benson, President of Baron NDT, said, "We are thrilled to offer Advanced Automated PAUT Services for Above Ground Storage Tanks, which will enable our clients to get the job done quickly and safely. Our technicians are API QUPA certified and highly knowledgeable, which means we can dispatch them worldwide to complete the required PAUT inspections on your new Above Ground Storage Tank or to test a repair that requires PAUT."
API 650 requires the use of an Automated PAUT scanning system, and we utilize the latest systems from AUT Solutions, a well-respected NDT Scanner Manufacturer. This ensures that our clients receive the best possible service with advanced technology, and we are confident that our service will exceed your expectations.
The use of automated PAUT is permitted by both API 650 and API 653 in lieu of Radiography, providing an efficient and safe solution for our clients. Our technicians have the expertise to accurately interpret the data collected through PAUT, ensuring that any potential issues with the above ground storage tanks are identified and addressed.
"Baron NDT is committed to providing our clients with top-quality NDT services, and our Advanced Automated PAUT Services for Above Ground Storage Tanks are no exception. With our state-of-the-art equipment and experienced technicians, we guarantee our clients' satisfaction," added Mike Benson.
To learn more about our Advanced Automated PAUT Services for Above Ground Storage Tanks, please visit our website or contact us directly.
About Baron NDT:
Baron NDT is a leading provider of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) solutions, including ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle testing, liquid penetrant testing, and more. We are committed to delivering the highest quality NDT services to our clients and ensuring that their equipment is always safe and reliable.
