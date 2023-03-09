TAP-IDEA Completes Commercialization Financing of Advanced Medical Device Technologies
Advanced Medical Device Technologies is a development stage company re-imagining critical medical devices by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies.
TAP IDEA is the edge venture capital firms bring to larger companies at a fraction of the cost.
The multimillion-dollar equity raise enables the company to commercialize its Advanced Fluid Warming device
We’re now able to complete the FDA Premarket Notification, also known as 510(k), for what we believe will be a significant advancement for healthcare providers.”MIAMI, FLA., UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Medical Device Technologies, Inc. (AMDT), a Newport Beach, California-based company that re-imagines critical medical devices by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, has completed a round of financing through TAP IDEA and Donald Securities. The multimillion-dollar equity raise enables the company to commercialize its Advanced Fluid Warming device, which accurately controls the temperature variation of fluids being infused into a body completely contamination free.
— Ronald Buschur, chairman and CEO, Advanced Medical Device Technologies
TAP IDEA is a capital-raising platform affiliated with TAP Financial Partners in collaboration with Donald Securities. It provides access to advisory services, bridge loans, sophisticated crowd-funding, and a network of individual and corporate investors interested in funding small and medium-sized businesses. TAP’s financial professionals worked with Advanced Medical’s C-level executives to review opportunities, provide strategic counsel, and ultimately facilitate the private placement of capital that best met the company’s needs.
“We’re now able to complete the FDA Premarket Notification, also known as 510(k), for what we believe will be a significant advancement for healthcare providers,” said Ronald Buschur, chairman and CEO of Advanced Medical Device Technologies, Inc. “Taking our fluid warming device into the commercial stage gives us access to a $100 billion global marketplace.”
TAP’s IDEA (Investor Direct Equity Access) provides qualified companies within its ecosystem the opportunity to secure capital raises through its sophisticated investor network. “We’ve combined the resources of an investment bank, the capabilities of crowdsourcing, and a vast network of registered, accredited investors that will enable small and mid-sized businesses to advance their growth agendas,” said Al Razavi, a managing partner of TAP IDEA, LLC. “It’s the edge venture capital firms bring to larger companies at a fraction of the cost.”
Advanced Medical Device Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held, Delaware corporation, located in Newport Beach, California. AMDT’s devices and technology are designed for use in healthcare and other vertical markets.
More information can be found at http://www.AdvancedMDT.com.
# # #
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
TAP Financial Partners and TAP IDEA (www.tap-idea.com) are not registered with FINRA or the SEC as broker-dealers under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). Any regulated activity shall be executed through registered broker dealers.
To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
Stu Opperman
TAP Financial Partners
+ +1 954-815-2303
impactplayers@bellsouth.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
TAP-IDEA