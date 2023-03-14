MPC: The Digital Commerce Event to Host Atlanta Conference Aug. 23 to 25, 2023

MPC2023 MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

FinTech, Banking, Security and Payments Leaders to Convene in Transaction Alley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, today announced its in-person return to the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North on Aug. 23 to 25, 2023. The live, three-day conference and expo will bring a diverse cohort of fintech, banking, security, payments, retail, technology leaders and channel partners to Atlanta’s Transaction Alley, which event organizers have noted is home to leading fintech and financial services brands.

Marla Ellerman, executive director of MPC and its family of brands, said MPC23 will deliver fresh content, interactive sessions, first-rate networking and live demos in the exhibit hall.

Ellerman noted this year’s theme, “The Movement of Money” celebrates dynamic, ever-changing technologies, trends and payment flows. No need to wait for future of digital commerce, she added, when our thought leaders and innovators will take you there at MPC23.

Star-Studded Line-up

Ellerman went on to say the main stage at MPC23 will feature an array of industry leaders from banking, fintech, security, payments and financial services, including Kount, Relevantz, Discover Financial Network, State Street Bank, U.S. Bank, and Elavon, with more speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

“This year’s show will deliver exclusive, high quality content and actionable intelligence,” she said. “Expand your knowledge base and professional networks, and gain insights on payments, blockchain, digital currencies, cybersecurity, consumer privacy and customer experience.”

Special Rates Available

Ellerman urged attendees to take advantage of special hotel rates and sign up for MPC’s monthly newsletter, The MPC Show Times.

"Digital payments continues to drive economic recovery," Ellerman said. "Our industry is fostering safe, sustainable and financially inclusive commerce, leaving no consumer or business behind."

For more information and to register for MPC23, register before May 31, 2023 for an Early Bird discount and enter MPC23EBY for additional savings. To grab your front row seat at MPC23, visit https://mpcevent.com/register-now-payment/.

ABOUT MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and expo for alternative payments leaders. Known for its constellation of thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers, MPC spans the entire digital commerce value chain, providing perspectives from leading financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industry brands. Join the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments, loyalty, blockchain, digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy and more at MPC: The Digital Commerce Event.

ABOUT MPC23

MPC23, which marks the 13th year of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will be held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North from August 23 to 25, 2023. Themed, “The Movement of Money,” the exclusive event will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets, connecting participants with the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.