Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Hola Mohalla:
“Today, we join the many Sikhs in British Columbia and around the world who will celebrate the beginning of Hola Mohalla.
“The three-day festival is a time for communal meals, prayer and religious songs, as well as lively, colourful processions, including displays of Gatka, the traditional Sikh form of self-defence martial arts.
“On behalf of all British Columbians, I wish a joyous festival to everyone celebrating Hola Mohalla.”
