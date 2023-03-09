eCycle Solutions introduces new Chief Executive Officer
I’m honored to step into the role of CEO and lead our team in delivering responsible electronics recycling and reuse services to our customers”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Loughran will become Chief Executive Officer of eCycle Solutions following the departure of Michael Collins on April 1.
Loughran has been the company’s Chief Operating Officer since November 2021, a role he took on after serving as Vice President of Operations for four-and-a-half years.
“I’m honored to step into the role of CEO and lead our team in delivering responsible electronics recycling and reuse services to our customers,” said Loughran, who joined the company in 2016. “Our customers play a critical role in building a circular economy, and we are committed to helping them achieve their sustainability goals. We’ll continue to work together to create a positive impact in our society and the environment.”
“Scott has exceptional knowledge and business acumen, so eCycle is sure to have excellent leadership in the years to come,” said Collins, who will continue to support the business as a board director. “As the business continues to grow under the guidance and support of JX and Sojitz I’m confident the company will enjoy a bright and prosperous future.”
In a message to employees, Collins noted that the company has experienced many positive developments during his time as CEO and has faced some challenges due to volatile commodity markets and the pandemic. He said he views eCycle’s continued growth as a testament to the dedication and teamwork of the company’s employees.
“Michael has been instrumental in our success,” said Loughran, “and I would like to extend my sincere appreciation for his leadership and contributions to our organization over the past five years.”
Since it was established in 2005, eCycle Solutions has been committed to protecting and improving the environment through safe, convenient, and cost-effective recycling methods for electronic and electrically powered assets. By providing clients with recycling solutions while ensuring their privacy, eCycle Solutions has been helping reduce the electronic waste in Canadian landfills.
