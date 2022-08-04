Sale of eCycle Solutions to dynamic global organization, JX Nippon, paves the way to future growth
We are developing integration strategies to invest in initiatives and infrastructure that will help increase our market share and expand our business into new markets.”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCycle Solutions Inc. (“eCycle") has been purchased by JX Nippon Mining and Metals (“JX”), a leading Japanese-based supplier of consumable electronic materials, and part of the JX Group, a global enterprise active in a wide array of businesses including petroleum products, non-ferrous metals and specialty electronic materials. The new partnership makes Mississauga-based eCycle part of a dynamic global organization. This will allow it to expand its operations to provide both additional services for its customers and new opportunities for its employees.

Yutaka Yasuda, Senior Executive Officer of JX’s metals and recycling division, is confident that his company is an “an excellent partner” for eCycle, observing that "the strategies and spirit of each of the companies are very complementary and would result in a fitting combination in the eyes of {each company’s} customers and partners.”
Michael Collins, CEO of eCycle, echoes that sentiment. “We’re excited about engaging with JX to write the next chapter of eCycle’s story,” he says. “This partnership will allow us to accelerate our growth. We are developing integration strategies to invest in initiatives and infrastructure that will help increase our market share and expand our business into new markets.”
Collins is also encouraged that JX shares eCycle’s commitment to the principles of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and ethical conduct. eCycle’s new partners also share a passion for and are committed to the Circular economy and the three R’s – reduce, reuse and recycle.
JX has been a key downstream partner of eCycle for 11 years. Thanks to the recent transaction, eCycle will be even better positioned to serve its customers and increase its revenue and bottom-line performance.
eCycle’s most recent owner, Montreal-based Horizon Capital Holdings, a subsidiary of the Martin Family Office, is proud of the company’s journey. What began as an investment in a small electronics recycling company in Airdrie, Alberta, providing capital and strategic support to some passionate entrepreneurs, has grown into Canada’s largest and most reputable electrical and electronic recycling, ITAD and refurbishing business.
“Our belief is that strong governance and a commitment to our values, such as ESG and health and safety, do provide competitive advantages,” says David Martin, “We are proud of the eCycle team and believe that it will continue its successful growth within JX’s global structure. We look forward to providing the same patient capital and good governance to other entrepreneurs within our expanding portfolio”.
Origin Merchant Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Horizon/eCycle with respect to this transaction and Davies Ward Philips & Vineberg LLP acted as legal counsel.
Since it was established in 2005, eCycle Solutions has been committed to protecting and improving the environment through safe, convenient, and cost-effective recycling methods for electronic and electrically powered assets. By providing customers with recycling solutions while ensuring their privacy, eCycle Solutions has been helping reduce the electronic waste in Canadian landfills.
JX Nippon Mining & Metals (“JX”) is a leading supplier of consumable electronic materials, and part of the JX Group, a global enterprise active in a wide array of businesses including petroleum products, non-ferrous metals and specialty electronic materials. JX supports its global customers with manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Japan and sales offices worldwide. The company’s standard-setting research and development labs have created and developed the best-performing electronic materials available.
