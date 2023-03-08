Globalsat strengthens its commitment to the development of women in ICTs

Globalsat celebrates International Women's Day by reaffirming its commitment to women's development in the workplace and closing the gender gap

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the framework of the International Women's Day commemoration, the Globalsat satellite services consortium reinforces its commitment to the development of women in the workplace and closing the gender gap, reaffirming one of our guiding values: people first.

Despite the efforts made in recent years, Latin America still needs greater gender parity, especially in terms of access, use and appropriation of information and telecommunications technologies (ICTs). Under current conditions, Latin America would be able to close its gender gap in 67 years, according to the World Economic Forum. Futhermore, between 2021 and 2022 only six of the 22 countries studied had managed to improve by at least one percentage point in their score.

https://www.weforum.org/reports/global-gender-gap-report-2022/digest

We place high value in promoting access to technology and education in areas related to ICT for women and girls, as well as gender equality in the workplace, and in order to reduce the digital gender gap and improve the labor insertion of women in the ICT field, it is necessary to address the underlying causes of this inequality. In most countries in the region, the percentage of graduates in careers related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) does not exceed 40%, while enrollment in higher education in the field of ICT barely reached 18%, according to figures shared by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal). We need to promote access to technology and education in areas related to ICT for women and girls, as well as to promote gender equality in the workplace.

https://www.cepal.org/es/comunicados/instan-cerrar-la-brecha-digital-genero-lograr-la-autonomia-mujeres-la-igualdad

In terms of access to technologies, it is estimated that 4 out of 10 women in Latin America and the Caribbean are not connected or cannot afford effective connectivity. The lower income of women is one of the most relevant factors when it comes to explaining the digital divide. The wage gap between men and women may be due to wage differences within organizations, but also to women accessing part-time, lower-value or lower-paid jobs. In the third quarter of 2022, the regional female labor participation rate was 51.8%, 23 percentage points lower than that of men (74.5%), according to the International Labor Organization (ILO) report.

https://www.ilo.org/wcmsp5/groups/public/---americas/---ro-lima/documents/publication/wcms_867497.pdf

To take action and carry out an impact in the matter, Globalsat was the first telecommunications group in South America to commit to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Pact with the aim of creating a more faire and equal economy. As part of this commitment, Globalsat maintains salary parity between men and women. The company also stands out for having 50% of its board made up of women. For reference, the United Nations entity for Gender Equality, UN Women, estimated in 2022 that barely one in three managers or supervisors around the world is a woman.

As part of our initiatives to add digital skills and gender parity, Globalsat developed a women's empowerment project in basic technologies that consisted of the implementation of a series of training videos on basic knowledge related to networking, IoT (Internet of Things) and telephony. The initiative –suggested by the company's own collaborators and firmly supported by management– was a huge success and helped many employees who had never had contact with these technologies gain access to said knowledge, carry out evaluations and resolve all their concerns with specialists in various areas.

Additionally since 2021 Globalsat has carried out an Inclusion Policy aimed at promoting a discrimination-free work environment with plural teams and guaranteed equal opportunities.

This effort has allowed the company to receive the Great Place to Work distinction in Brazil for the fifth consecutive year in 2022 and, for the first time, was ranked No. 12 among the best companies to work for in all of Brazil.