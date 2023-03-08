Submit Release
Petition Summary Rejected, Deemed Misleading to Ohio Voters

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today rejected the summary of a petition seeking to add a Section 22 to Article I of the state Constitution, an amendment entitled “Protecting Ohioans’ Constitutional Rights.”

The Attorney General’s Office received the petition summary on Feb. 27, 2023.

The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the language submitted is a fair and truthful summary of the proposed statute or constitutional amendment. The submitted petition does not meet that requirement.

A response letter sent to the petitioners says, “We identified omissions and misstatements that, as a whole, would mislead a potential signer as to the actual scope and effect of the proposed amendment.”

The petitioners were encouraged to carefully review the summary to ensure that it accurately captures the proposed amendment’s definitions, contents and limitations before they resubmit another version.

The full text of the rejection letter and the petition can be found at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/Petitions.

