Adpearance Announces Certifications in the Lotus Approved Marketing Program

Lotus selects Adpearance as a preferred partner for dealers in their Lotus Approved Marketing Program for Digital Advertising, SEO, Social Media, Reputation Management, Dynamic Ad Tech, Video Advertising, and Foureyes® premium tracking.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lotus has selected Adpearance, a digital marketing company, as a preferred partner for dealers in their Lotus Approved Marketing Program for Digital Advertising, SEO, Social Media, Reputation Management, Dynamic Ad Technologies, Video Advertising, and Foureyes® premium tracking.

"Adpearance is excited to be a part of the Lotus Approved Marketing Program, making digital marketing services accessible to all Lotus dealers through a robust co-op model," said Maria Alauddin Small, Director of Partnerships at Adpearance. "Our dedicated team of automotive strategists is ready to support the Lotus brand to achieve our shared goal of improving digital performance with best-in-class technology and unsurpassed execution."

As a preferred partner, Adpearance can offer Lotus dealers Digital Advertising, SEO, Social Media, Reputation Management, Dynamic Ad Technologies, Video Advertising, and Foureyes premium tracking solutions at a preferential price point. Lotus dealers that enroll with Adpearance can expect:

1. Targeted advertising: Paid search, display, remarketing, and social advertising campaigns that prioritize conversions, not just clicks, with the best in both tracking and strategy.

2. Dedicated support: Experienced digital advertising strategists work closely with each dealership to track performance, align with sales goals, and transform business results.

3. Google expertise: Our 2023 Google Premier Partner status enables close communication with the dedicated advertising support team at Google to optimize cutting-edge campaigns for our clients.

"Lotus dealerships that partner with Adpearance can expect better lead generation results through ongoing innovation, support, and exceptional marketing and sales insights," continued Alauddin Small. "We're excited to join the Lotus Approved Marketing Program and hit the ground running to help Lotus dealers drive digital marketing success."

Dealers can request a free digital analysis to better understand their current online performance, evaluate how they rank against market competitors, and discover opportunities within the automotive advertising landscape. To learn more about the certified digital marketing services available to Lotus dealers through Adpearance, reach out to lotus@adpearance.com.

About Adpearance

Adpearance is the digital marketing company obsessed with generating quality leads. Our solutions combine cutting-edge technology, premium tracking, and an expert team to transform business results. For more information, visit http://www.adpearance.com.

Media Contact

Corinna Gelster-Borgardt, Adpearance, 971-352-8088, marketing@adpearance.com

SOURCE Adpearance