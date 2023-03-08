International Women’s Day 2023 at the EUI

International Women's Day (IWD) is a day commemorated worldwide to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It is also an occasion to bring attention to women's rights issues and the struggle for gender equality.

The EUI community has come together across different services, programmes, and departments to recognise and celebrate women's invaluable contributions to our academic and public lives. A number of activities, events, and initiatives have been planned to take place not only on IWD but also throughout the rest of the month of March, broadly indicated as Women's History Month.

The events, research projects, stories, and debates that members of the EUI community have come together to organise and share throughout the month are furthermore a call to reflect on the progress that has been made on gender equality and the work that still remains to be done.

Take a look at a dedicated EUI page gathering contents and follow #IWDatEUI on the EUI's channels for the latest updates.