Councilors Explore Need for Senior Rec Center in Roxbury

Seniors in the City of Boston have served this city for decades, contributing to its growth and success. The Council adopted a resolution to explore a need for a senior recreational center in Roxbury.

Prior to 2020, the Shelbourne Community Center provided senior programming twice a week; however, since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have not been any senior programs or services available.

The resolution offered by Councilor Fernandes Anderson states that, “Roxbury needs a senior recreational center that has state of the art facilities and programs that meet the holistic needs of our seniors, while also providing activities that promote fun and leisure.”

Cities such as North Philadelphia and Rockville in Maryland currently have dedicated spaces for senior recreational centers outside of community centers.

