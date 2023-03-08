Vedette Global Media Hosting Annual Media Mastermind Retreat

Mastermind Retreat Features 5 International Speakers in a Tropical Caribbean Setting

The ideas and connections that we’re able to work on seem so much more impactful when we get to work right next to the ocean. The event is designed to bring on a wave of new ideas.”
— Angel Tuccy, CEO of Vedette Global
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Tuccy, founder of Vedette Global Media, is hosting the 8th Media Mastermind Retreat in Cancun, Mexico. A small group of attendees from around the United States & Canada will gather for a 5-day tropical retreat to discuss business strategies and mindset breakthroughs. The retreat offers a refreshing and relaxing backdrop to brainstorm new business ideas and collaboration concepts to be launched later in 2023.

The Media Mastermind Retreat is an intimate gathering designed to remove the distractions of daily routines and create an environment for creativity and abundance. Daily walks on the beach, swimming in the ocean, and group meals in addition to the mastermind sessions create an event full of lifelong connections and memories.

Speakers at the 2023 Media Mastermind Retreat will be Katie Nelson, Shiraz Baboo, Sally Wurr, Catharine O’Reilly, and Melanie McSally.

Tuccy, who is known as the Media Matchmaker, teaches speakers, entrepreneurs, and authors how to leverage the power of media and PR. The Media Mastermind Retreat is an annual event that was put on hold during the pandemic and is back for the 8th year. “I’m so excited to bring this group with me to Cancun again,” said Tuccy. “ The ideas and connections that we’re able to work on seem so much more impactful when we get to work right next to the ocean. The event is designed to bring on a wave of new ideas, and it delivers exactly what each attendee needs to receive at that moment.”

Past attendees rave about the retreat. “Just being in the room helps me to feel more centered, focused, and clear about my direction,” said DeAnn Chase. “Working with Angel Tuccy is one of my favorite business decisions I’ve made,” said Sharon N. Pohl. “Angel has a way of bringing out the best in you,” said Dr. Julie Kay.

The Media Mastermind Retreat is scheduled for April 2023. Follow Vedette Global events at www.MediaMastery360.com

About Angel Tuccy: Angel Tuccy is an Award-Winning Speaker, Radio Host, TV Producer, Best Selling Author & PR Media Specialist. Angel was awarded “Most Influential Woman of The Year”, “Best Morning Talk Show” and “Best Talk Show Team”. She’s been featured on the cover of Lemonade Legend magazine, shares stages with top influencers, and is a best-selling author of 15 published books. Angel’s most recent book, “Get Discovered” is a how-to example for creating media exposure in less than 90 days. Her unique approach to media is why her clients call her the Media Matchmaker. www.MakeYourBigImpact.com

