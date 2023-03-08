Award-Winning Networks, ZondraTV, Everyday Women’s Network, and TNC Now Collaborating Together
National and International Women-Owned Networks Showcase the Distribution of Media Working Together
We are creating a ripple effect that includes Southeast Asia, American, and Australian producers. With the added distribution, Zondra TV now has a reach of 300 channels throughout the world.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with TNC Now, the Philippines-based TV Network, ZondraTV is at the center of bringing national and international women-owned streaming networks working together. Beginning in April, TNC Now and the ZondraTV Network, will each feature the programs from their combined networks, expanding their global distribution together. Last month, ZondraTV and the Everyday Women’s Network from Australia joined forces together, and now combined, these three network producers are creating a ripple effect that includes Southeast Asia, American, and Australian producers. With added distribution on the Binge Network, Zondra TV now has a reach on 300 other channels throughout the world.
— Zondra Evans, CEO of ZondraTV
ZondraTV and her collaboration partners are award-winning networks, offering turn-key, full streaming solutions, unparalleled technology platforms, and generating millions of views every month. ZondraTV Network is the first to develop a TV/Media Academy teaching business entrepreneurs how to become TV producers and monetize their content.
Digital streaming television is the fastest-growing market in media. Companies are able to monetize their content, leverage pay-per-view platforms, create subscription channels, and take part in global distribution on Smart TV outlets.
Every year, these networks support hundreds of entrepreneurs, authors, and thought leaders in expanding their businesses using the following methods of utilizing online broadcasting:
Construct a sizable, involved online audience consisting of your target clientele
Become a go-to leader in your field and a significant edge over the competition.
Increase the number of contacts, calls, and leads in your sales funnel.
Use Smart TV devices to reach a global audience.
About TNC Now: The New Channel, TNC is an alternative online new media platform that showcases engaging, authentic, real-life, and original content for people on the go. Featuring a 24/7 publication that showcases Filipino talent, global influencers, and cultural ingenuity. www.TheNewChannel.com.
About Everyday Women's Network: Everyday Women's Network helps entrepreneurs to leverage the power of online broadcasting to create their own shows and content, build new audiences, create new markets, and strategically drive new revenue, to assist them in taking the lead in their niche in the world. EverydayWomensNetwork.tv.
About ZondraTV: ZondraTV is a multimedia platform company with a potential reach of more than 300 global streaming channels. The ZondraTV Media Academy is the first of its kind to teach business entrepreneurs how to become TV producers and monetize their content. To be featured on the ZondraTV Network, visit http://beonztv.com/
