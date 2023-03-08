iDVI powered by Autoflow partners with Performance Administrators, Inc. to speed up the claims adjudication process

Our dealers and repair facilities love using iDVI. It’s intuitive, easy-to-use, and the results are real-time. We’ve been able to reduce claim times by as much as 70%.” — Rob Davenport, president of Performance Administrators, Inc.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow announces its partnership with Performance Administrators, Inc. to provide a state-of-the-art, virtual inspection platform used to expedite the claims adjudication process. Performance Administrators, Inc. is a premier marketer and administrator of medium and heavy-duty vehicle protection products.

“Our dealers and repair facilities love using iDVI. It’s intuitive, easy-to-use, and the results are real-time,” explains Rob Davenport, president of Performance Administrators, Inc. “We’ve been able to reduce claim times by as much as 70%, getting our drivers back on the road quickly. If you’re looking for a way to immediately and dramatically improve the efficiency of your current claims adjudication process, I highly recommend iDVI.”

Compared to traditional inspection methods, which can take days, accumulate costs, and frustrate customers, Autoflow’s iDVI achieves inspections in just a few simple steps within minutes and at a fraction of the cost. In addition, iDVI reduces fraud and improves loss ratios.

“It's with great pride that we get to announce our partnership with Performance Administrators, Inc. They are a fantastic company with a great reputation in the industry. Last year produced some really amazing results for our clients. Inspections were turned around in hours vs. days, and the savings are up to 80%. I’m excited for Performance Administrators,” shares Scott Smyer, Autoflow’s senior director of business development, who brings 14 years of experience as a SaaS provider in the F&I warranty administration space.

In addition to the virtual claims inspection platform, Autoflow delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. Autoflow focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help clients operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

For more information about Performance Administrators, Inc., please visit https://performancetruckguard.com/.

Take iDVI for a test drive with a free, two-week trial to experience what it can do for your business. For more information, visit https:www.idvi.io or watch the following quick video: Instant Digital Vehicle Inspection.

About Autoflow

Autoflow | A better way to automate your profits

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and two-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

