Pureinsights Named to 2023 KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management
Award recognizes continued leadership in integration of Search, AI, and Knowledge Graph Technologies.
We are proud of our continued recognition as a leading integrator of search and AI technologies.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”) today announced that, for the second consecutive year, it has been named to the KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management 2023.
“We are proud of achieving this recognition for the second consecutive year,” noted Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “Recent buzz – and confusion – around generative AI tools like ChatGPT reinforce the fact that we are in a strong position to help customers with our deep expertise in search and AI. We can offer them consulting and advice, complementary technology, and managed services for their search-based applications.”
“The increasing power of augmented and artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, semantic layering, knowledge graphs, cloud computing, chatbots, text analytics, and more has revolutionized many aspects of KM,” said Tom Hogan, group publisher, KMWorld. “Putting together the list of 100 companies that matter in KM causes us to look at companies with pioneering solutions. We applaud innovation, agility, and a focus on the customer. We are excited about the future.”
Pureinsights’ inclusion in the listing is further described in a KMWorld “View from the Top” article entitled Integrating AI Technology and optimizing search systems.
In just its second year in operation, Pureinsights has grown quickly and opened new offices in London, UK, and San Jose, Costa Rica. The company expects its strong growth to continue in 2023 with additional partnerships and continued expanded expertise in Search, AI and Knowledge Graph technologies, and Cloud Data Platforms.
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customers go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."
Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.
For more information visit us at pureinsights.com
