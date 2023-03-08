International Women’s Month Spotlight: Female Entrepreneurs to Raise Funds for Dress for Success at Business Immersive

Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh

All-Women Event to Focus on Prosperity, Worth, Wealth and Ways to Close the Gender Equity Gap in the Workplace, Dairy Arts Center, Boulder, March 17-19

BOULDER, CO, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2020, working women earned 83 cents for every dollar compared to their male counterparts. Boulder-based, internationally acclaimed speaker Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh is alarmed by this statistic and is on a mission to transform female entrepreneurs and businesswomen globally to help them magnetize success and close the equity pay gap in the workplace.

In honor of International Women's Month in March, Dr. Kelly is hosting a three-day, in-person, women-only immersive business experience known as 'Living the Limitless.' The three-day event will take place March 17-19, at The Dairy Arts Center, located at 2590 Walnut Street in Boulder, Colorado. The entire program is designed to help women reduce money fears, reclaim feminine power, and help them rewrite their business narrative.

One of our featured guests include nationally known Bobbie Casalino Lewis, a style and expressions expert who will provide three lucky women a transformational makeover. Other locally known women entrepreneurs, leaders, musicians, and financial experts will join Dr. Kelly and set the stage for growth and a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

Funds raised throughout the weekend will go towards Dress for Success, a Denver organization geared towards empowering women to achieve economic independence through a network of support, professional attire, and career development tools to help women thrive in work and life.

"When I ask women about what's holding them back in the business world, I always hear that they are disappointed they are not further along in their careers, despite all the money and time they have invested in courses, masterminds, and personal growth seminars. These are successful, top coaches, consultants, and visionaries who cannot seem to surrender and receive more money and magic – the joy in life," explains Dr. Kelly. "In the three days we have in Boulder, we will prove that scarcity is an illusion and how 'Living the Limitless' is possible and attainable."

The schedule of events is as follows:

• Friday, March 17th: RELEASING MONEY FEARS. Attendees will transform their relationship with money and determine their worth by stopping the roller coaster, allowing for peace and prosperity.

• Saturday, March 18th: RECLAIMING FEMININE POWER AND WORTH. On the second day, attendees will command their power and break free from income, impact, and influence limitations.

• Sunday, March 19th: REWRITING THE 'LIVING THE LIMITLESS' STORY. Attendees will take a Shaman's journey and unleash their story to begin living now.

"The three days are an active experience versus sitting in an auditorium listening to speakers. We will empower women to redefine success as they command their worth, collaborate, and conquer challenges together in sisterhood. That's what 'Living the Limitless' is all about!" adds Dr. Kelly.

To register for the event and to learn more about Dr. Kelly, visit livingthelimitless.com. Early bird pricing ends soon.

About Kelly Martin Schuh, DC

Dr. Kelly Martin Schuh, the Worth & Wealth Alchemist™, is an Amazon Bestselling Author and International Keynote Speaker and is recognized by Yahoo! Finance Top Biz Coach in 2021. After scaling her business to multiple six-figures and participating in high-level women-only mastermind programs, Dr. Kelly was motivated to inspire other talented female entrepreneurs to achieve what they deserve and confidently close sales. Through her signature program, Abundance Unleashed™, Dr. Kelly uses her healing gifts to empower female entrepreneurs to embody and experience the six-to-seven CEO salary of their dreams in three months or less. Her empathic healing abilities align her clients with their worth to quantum leap their wealth.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success Denver (DFS Denver) launched in 2006 and has served 19,000 women; distributed over $1,000,000 in apparel; developed relationships with 190 nonprofit and governmental agencies that refer low-income women to a continuum of services; and provides four signature programs, including Professional Clothing, Career Training Center, Women's Employment Network- job readiness classes (WEN) and Professional Women's Group- employment retention program (PWG), that empowers women to transform their lives. DFS Denver's programs "bridge the gap" between economic opportunity and generational poverty. DFS Denver is a part of the DFS Worldwide Network with 143 locations in the United States and 22 Countries

# # #