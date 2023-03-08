Saskatchewan Leads the Nation in Merchandise Export Growth

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 8, 2023

Saskatchewan's economy starts off the year remaining among the strongest in Canada. With January 2023 merchandise exports seeing a 56.7 per cent increase compared to January 2022, Saskatchewan is leading the nation.

Total merchandise exports for January 2023 were valued at more than $4.6 billion.

"Today's indicators are further proof that Saskatchewan's exports are crucial to the strength of this province," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our government is committed to increasing our exports and growing our economy so that we can continue to create jobs, generate wealth and attract investment to our province."

Electronic and electrical equipment and parts as well as aircraft and other transportation equipment lead the year-over-year export growth, with increases of 414.6 per cent and 236.4 per cent respectively.

Saskatchewan's total annual exports have grown by more than $20 billion since 2012. To support and encourage that growth, the province has established international offices in China, India, Japan, Singapore, Mexico City, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and is opening an office in Germany later this year.

In recent months, Saskatchewan has seen growth in a number of key economic indicators, including the provincial job market. January 2023 labour force figures from Statistics Canada show Saskatchewan with 16,400 new jobs when compared to January 2022, an increase of 2.9 per cent.

These indicators show that Saskatchewan remains the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kali McDonaldTrade and Export DevelopmentReginaPhone: 306-519-5006Email: kali.mcdonald@gov.sk.ca