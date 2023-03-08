G&F: Be Mindful of Town Wildlife

Jackson -

Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents in Jackson and surrounding communities to be mindful and show patience with moose and other wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. The Jackson Game and Fish office has received a number of calls from concerned citizens about moose and other wildlife in residential areas, prompting them to offer advice on how to avoid problems with these animals.

“It really is a matter of simply being aware, giving animals plenty of room and controlling pets,” said Kyle Lash, South Jackson Game Warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “We often don’t expect to see these animals in our neighborhood or developed areas, but this time of year we should be more cognizant of that possibility.”

Wildlife officials are asking residents to be aware and exhibit patience when encountering wildlife, but also understand these animals, such as moose, can potentially be dangerous and offer these tips to avoid a conflict:

· Never crowd or surround an animal, and always allow the animal an easy escape route.

· Always control pets while walking them, and make sure there are no wildlife around before letting animals out of the house.

· Look for fresh signs of wildlife, such as tracks or scat on trails, pathways, or around houses.

· Carry and know how to use bear pepper spray as a defense.

· View and photograph animals from a distance.

· Do not feed wildlife.

· Drive cautiously and be especially watchful for moose during times of low light. Moose and other animals can be difficult to see at night.

