New Sheridan district wildlife biologist

Sheridan -

Eric Maichak has been selected as the Sheridan district wildlife biologist and began his duties on Jan. 23, 2023. Maichak replaces Tim Thomas, who was promoted to Sheridan Region wildlife coordinator. 

Maichak has a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Arkansas and a master’s degree in wildlife and fisheries ecology from Oklahoma State University. 

He began his career with Game and Fish in 2004 as a brucellosis-habitat biologist in Pinedale, where his work focused on brucellosis eradication efforts in feedground elk of the Greater Yellowstone Area. In 2016, he transferred to Cody to work as the regional disease biologist. 

He has long been active in the Wyoming Chapter of The Wildlife Society, an organization representing wildlife professionals across the country. 

In his new position, Maichak will oversee wildlife management in the Sheridan area and coordinate with researchers on multiple ongoing wildlife research projects.


 

- WGFD -


 

