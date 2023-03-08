Zondra Evans Selected By Noir Lifestyles as Honoree for Women’s History Month
“Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Story” recognizes diverse women in print, TV, radio, and social media throughout North Texas.
I feel like I'm being called to make an impact in the digital streaming platform, carrying the torch for diverse women in digital streaming media.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Television Producer, Zondra Evans, has been selected by Noir Lifestyles as an Honoree for their Women’s History Month reception. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Story”, recognizing diverse women in print, TV, radio, and social media throughout North Texas.
— Zondra Evans, CEO of ZondraTV
Evans, CEO of ZondraTV, whose studio is based out of Farmers Branch, TX, is often called "the Oprah of Texas," Evans says she "feels like I'm being called to make an impact in the digital streaming platform, carrying the torch for diverse women in digital streaming media."
ZondraTV is a multi-media platform company with a potential reach of more than 350 million viewers and users. ZTV is televised on seven different national and international streaming platforms. Evans invites podcasters, speakers, and entrepreneurs to be featured on the ZondraTV Network. Visit www.BeOnZTV.com to learn more about the network, and to watch more positive programming, visit www.zondratv.com.
About Noir Lifestyles: Noir Lifestyles of Collin County is a free digital and print publication run by June Jenkins. Noir Lifestyles shares compelling stories and other content about the Black community covered from a Black perspective, to bring an insightful experience of African-Americans in Collin County.
About Zondra Evans: Zondra Evans is the Founder and CEO of Zondra TV Network, and she is the Executive Producer of several shows. Zondra is a multiple Best Selling Author and a Certified Self Investment Strategist who believes in and promotes "The Power of Investing in You”. Zondra TV Network is the first to develop a TV / Media Academy where she coaches business entrepreneurs on how to become TV Show Producers and monetize their content.
To learn more about Why Streaming Matters, visit https://bit.ly/ZTVStream.
Angel Tuccy
Vedette Global
email us here