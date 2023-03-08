Submit Release
PHOENIX – Secretary of State Adrian Fontes released the following statement regarding the No Labels Party and its efforts to become a recognized party on the 2024 ballot for statewide, legislative, and federal races.

"After an extensive review by my office and by county elections officials across the state, the No Labels Party has exceeded the minimum signature requirement and, therefore, qualifies as a new party for federal, statewide, and legislative races in the 2024 Primary and General Elections under Arizona law. As Secretary of State, I am committed to supporting county election officials to ensure that they are prepared for this new addition to the state's list of parties and any other changes to the 2024 ballot."

 

