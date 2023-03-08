$70,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Green for Spring cash promotion next drawing March 13

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mississippi Match 5 player hit a $70,966.87 jackpot by matching all five numbers in the Tuesday, March 7 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at EZ Quik Stop in Natchez. The winning numbers drawn were 06-07-18-31-35. The jackpot for the Thursday, March 9, drawing has reset to $50,000.

Green for Spring

The next drawing for the Lottery’s Green for Spring promotion occurs March 13.

Prizes for each drawing include: $15,000 top prize; $10,000 for second prize; $7,500 for third prize; $5,000 for fourth prize and $4,000 for fifth prize.

Entry forms are available by scanning QR codes at play centers, retailer check-out screens, Lottery TV commercials and from special parade throws at the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in Jackson March 25. Additionally, Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a link every week to enter. All methods of entry direct players to the current draw date’s entry form.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing tonight, March 8, is an estimated $31 million, with an estimated cash value of $15.8 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing Friday, March 10, is an estimated $203 million, with an estimated cash value of $107.1 million.

