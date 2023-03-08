AAE Speakers Bureau Wins Business Award for Thought Leadership
Inaugural Speaking Industry Benchmark Report Honored by The Stevie Organization
This report was created to give event organizers and speakers greater visibility for making better informed, data-driven decisions about the best ways to enrich the experience of our audiences.”DURHAM, NC, US, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All American Entertainment (AAE) Speakers Bureau is pleased to announce that the Company was recently named a Bronze Winner as part of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
— Greg Friedlander, President and Founder
Results were revealed during an awards gala on March 3 in Las Vegas. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations around the world, of all sizes and in virtually every industry, were evaluated in this year’s competition. AAE was recognized in the thought leadership category for its 2022 Inaugural Speaking Industry Benchmark Report, the first of its kind by the company.
In early 2022, nearly 700 event professionals were surveyed to generate greater visibility and insight into both sides of the speaking industry — event organizers who book speakers, and professional speakers who captivate audiences.
Judges called the report an “excellent showcase of differentiating your organization through strategic thought leadership,” adding that “the benchmark report was polished and had a nice balance of qualitative and quantitative data.”
The company will release its 2023 Speaking Industry Benchmark Report on April 3.
About All American Entertainment
All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $250M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.
For more information about All American Entertainment, please visit www.allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.
Jennifer Best
All American Entertainment
+1 919-726-7607
jennifer@allamericanentertainment.com
