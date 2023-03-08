Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY -- Annika Sorenstam to Hold Virtual Press Conference Announcing National Drive to Benefit East Palestine

Press Conference: Thursday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT

POLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global golf icon Annika Sorenstam; Mike McGee, Managing Director of ANNIKA and husband to Sorenstam; as well as CEO of The Muransky Companies, Ed Muransky, are leading an effort to rally celebrity friends and people from around the country to be part of an initiative to assist the community of East Palestine, Ohio. Learn the details by attending the following news conference:

WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT

WHERE: Zoom Virtual Press Conference (Email Jim Houck at jhouck@898marketing.com for Zoom link and passcode)

WHO: Annika Sorenstam, Hall of Fame Golfer; Mike McGee, Managing Director, ANNIKA; Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jim Houck, jhouck@898marketing.com

Jim Houck
898 Marketing
+1 330-554-5234
