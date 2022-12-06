SMARTS to Make Swifties’ Wildest Dreams Come True Via Ticket Raffle
SMARTS, a Youngstown-based community art school, is raffling 1,000 chances at $100 each, to win the pair of Taylor Swift tickets online.
The arts fill a void, help us to understand the confusing world around us, and allow us to communicate how we feel through words, images, movements, expressions, sounds, and much more.”YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, U.S., December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students Motivated by the Arts (SMARTS) and the Mohn Family are raffling off two VIP Floor Seat tickets to the Taylor Swift concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., for June 16, 2023. Tickets were donated to SMARTS through Larry Mohn III and Sarra Mohn specifically to be used to raise funds for future programming; both Mohn children have taken SMARTS classes.
— Becky Keck, SMARTS President
SMARTS, a Youngstown-based community art school that provides access and early training in the arts for our region’s PK-12 youth with a focus on underserved populations, is raffling 1,000 chances at $100 each, to win the pair of Taylor Swift tickets online https://one.bidpal.net/taylorswift. These tickets cost the donor $1,110 each and give the buyer one in a thousand chances to win. Chances to win these tickets will be available online and in person from December 6, 2022 through January 31, 2023 with the drawing on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. In the rare event that the concert is cancelled or dates are changed, SMARTS will not refund raffle ticket donation. If Ticketmaster offers refunds, winner will instead win face value of the pair (2) of tickets; $2,200 total.
There will be 1,000 chances to win this pair of tickets. If the tickets sell out prior to January 31, 2023, an earlier drawing date will be announced. You can also purchase a chance to win the tickets at SMARTS during regular business hours at Ohio One, 25 East Boardman St, First Fl, Youngstown, OH, 44503.
“As a past board member of SMARTS, I have seen first-hand the work that goes into the day-to-day operations. Music and performance are areas of focus for SMARTS, so it made sense for SMARTS to be the recipient of these tickets,” said Larry Mohn III.
This year marks SMARTS 25th Birthday and SMARTS is open to the public today from 12-6pm for their Holiday Open House. There will be hands-on activities for children of all ages and light refreshments throughout the day. This event is free and open to the public.
“The arts fill a void, help us to understand the confusing world around us, and allow us to communicate how we feel through words, images, movements, expressions, sounds, and much more,” said Becky Keck, SMARTS President.
A record-breaking 3.5 billion requests for Taylor Swift tickets were made nation-wide, with 2 million tickets—the most ever for one artist in a single day—sold. Tickets are reselling nationally for as high as $30,000, and in Pittsburgh for $5,000 each, according to Ticketmaster.
“It is no secret that these tickets are the most sought-after Christmas gift of all time…for fans of Taylor Swift, at least,” said Sarra Mohn, owner at Jet Creative.
SMARTS community art school, located in Youngstown’s Ohio One Building, provides access and early training in the arts for our region's PK-12 youth with a focus on underserved populations. SMARTS engages public and private organizations, schools and artists in cooperative projects designed to enrich our community, promote student achievement, inspire self-discovery and impact cultural and academic literacy through fine and performing arts. Learn more about us by visiting www.SmartsArtSchool.org.
Sarra Mohn
Jet Creative
+1 330-550-2615
email us here