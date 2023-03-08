Air Canada Introduces Meal Pre-Ordering on Select Routes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Canada has released meal pre-ordering for guests flying in Signature Class and premium economy on specific routes. For the initial launch, passengers departing from Toronto bound for Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, and São Paulo will be able to select meals between 30 days and 72 hours prior to their flight.
The pre-selection only applies to main courses, and not any other components of the meal.
While the initial phase of the launch is just for flights from Toronto to South America, Air Canada intends to expand its availability throughout 2023. By the end of the year, it expects to have the option available on all Canada-outbound flights.
As a reminder, Air Canada announced ongoing improvements to its onboard and ground experiences back in late 2022.
There was a return to the full Signature Class onboard product back in November 2022, which saw the reintroduction of pre-flight beverages, coat-hanging service, and hot towels. Revamped menus were also rolled out to passengers travelling in all cabins, and the airline debuted new amenity kits.
Air Canada has also promised improvements to the ground experience in Maple Leaf Lounges, including the introduction of sparkling wine and priority access for Super Elites and passengers in business class and Signature Class.
Being able to order a meal in advance will ensure that passengers get their top choice and aren’t left disappointed if it’s unavailable by the time their order is taken. This new feature comes as another improvement to the overall customer experience.
Conclusion
Air Canada has introduced the ability to pre-order meals on a select number of routes and in specific cabin classes. To begin, passengers in Signature Class or premium economy departing from Toronto for South America may pre-select their meal from 30 days up until 72 hours prior to departure.
The meal pre-order feature will roll out to other airports and routes over the course of 2023, with the goal of having it available on all Canada-outbound flights by the end of the year.
Meal orders may be placed either online on the Air Canada website, or alternatively on the Air Canada app. Passengers can change their selection, as long as it’s done within the eligible time frame.
About Us
Prince of Travel is Canada’s leading resource for using frequent flyer miles, credit card points, and loyalty programs to travel the world at a fraction of the price.
Contact Us
https://princeoftravel.com/contact/
Sam Carter
The pre-selection only applies to main courses, and not any other components of the meal.
While the initial phase of the launch is just for flights from Toronto to South America, Air Canada intends to expand its availability throughout 2023. By the end of the year, it expects to have the option available on all Canada-outbound flights.
As a reminder, Air Canada announced ongoing improvements to its onboard and ground experiences back in late 2022.
There was a return to the full Signature Class onboard product back in November 2022, which saw the reintroduction of pre-flight beverages, coat-hanging service, and hot towels. Revamped menus were also rolled out to passengers travelling in all cabins, and the airline debuted new amenity kits.
Air Canada has also promised improvements to the ground experience in Maple Leaf Lounges, including the introduction of sparkling wine and priority access for Super Elites and passengers in business class and Signature Class.
Being able to order a meal in advance will ensure that passengers get their top choice and aren’t left disappointed if it’s unavailable by the time their order is taken. This new feature comes as another improvement to the overall customer experience.
Conclusion
Air Canada has introduced the ability to pre-order meals on a select number of routes and in specific cabin classes. To begin, passengers in Signature Class or premium economy departing from Toronto for South America may pre-select their meal from 30 days up until 72 hours prior to departure.
The meal pre-order feature will roll out to other airports and routes over the course of 2023, with the goal of having it available on all Canada-outbound flights by the end of the year.
Meal orders may be placed either online on the Air Canada website, or alternatively on the Air Canada app. Passengers can change their selection, as long as it’s done within the eligible time frame.
About Us
Prince of Travel is Canada’s leading resource for using frequent flyer miles, credit card points, and loyalty programs to travel the world at a fraction of the price.
Contact Us
https://princeoftravel.com/contact/
Sam Carter
Prince of Travel
Sam@princeoftravel.com