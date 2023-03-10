SecureWeb3 Announces Web3 Brand Protection Platform
SecureWeb3 announces the development of its new Web3 Brand Protection Platform that will provide multi-channel scanning, risk analysis and automated removal.
...As the Web3 ecosystem continues to evolve, we understand the importance of providing businesses with the necessary security tools to protect their brand...”HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureWeb3, a leading provider of Web3 security solutions, announced today the development of their newest platform, a Web3 brand protection system, designed to protect businesses from online brand infringements, bad actors, fake employees and scammers across both Web2 and Web3 applications.
The platform, which will combine the power of advanced scanning, machine learning and artificial intelligence, will provide real-time monitoring of various online channels, including social media, websites, NFT marketplaces, and decentralised applications (dApps) on the blockchain.
With the rise of decentralised technologies and the growing adoption of Web3, businesses face new challenges in protecting their brands from various online threats. This new Web3 brand protection platform from SecureWeb3 is a powerful solution that will provide businesses with the necessary tools to safeguard their intellectual property and maintain their online reputation.
"We are excited to announce the development of our new Web3 brand protection platform," said Imran Ali, CEO of SecureWeb3. "As the Web3 ecosystem continues to evolve, we understand the importance of providing businesses with the necessary security tools to protect their brand. Our platform will enable companies to monitor their online presence in real-time, automatically detect and mitigate brand infringements, and respond swiftly to online threats…"
The platform will offer a variety of features, including:
- Real-time monitoring of Web2 and Web3 channels for brand infringements, fake employees, bad actors, and scammers.
- Automatic take-down requests to remove infringing content.
- Legal templates for demand, cease and desist letters, and DMCA notices.
- Advanced analytics and reporting to help businesses understand the effectiveness of their brand protection efforts.
SecureWeb3's brand protection platform is designed to be scalable and is suitable to meet the unique needs of businesses of all sizes. The platform will be available as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, with pricing plans tailored to different business sizes and requirements.
About SecureWeb3
SecureWeb3 is a leading provider of Web3 security solutions, offering businesses the necessary tools to safeguard their digital assets and online presence. SecureWeb3 is at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, providing cutting-edge solutions to help businesses stay ahead of the curve. For more information, please visit https://secureweb3.io
