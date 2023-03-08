Ingalls Information Security SOC Director Cyrus Robinson Accepts Adjunct Instructor Role at LSU of Alexandria
In this new role as adjunct professor, I will be able to continue developing relationships and training the next generation of cybersecurity leaders.”WOODWORTH, LA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingalls Information Security SOC Director Cyrus Robinson will join the esteemed teaching staff at LSU of Alexandria as a “teacher of record” in the Computer Science department. As an Adjunct Instructor, Mr. Robinson will oversee the SCCI 4991 Computer Science Internship course and be responsible for instructing, tracking participation, grading, course development, and providing guidance in the establishment of LSUA’s cybersecurity lab/cyber range.
“On a professional level, I believe that the difficulty of finding and recruiting qualified entry-level cybersecurity talent is best solved by companies training and equipping those looking to gain vital initial, hands-on experience within the career field,” said Cyrus Robinson, SOC Director at Ingalls Information Security. “On a personal level, I am deeply grateful for the people who gave me the opportunity (Thank you, Special Agent Jim Christy and MSgt Melissa Headen!) to get my foot in the door with a career field that I've been deeply passionate about since childhood, and so one of my favorite aspects of my current role is having an opportunity to do that for the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.”
At Ingalls, Mr. Robinson previously worked as a Consultant and currently works as the Incident Response (IR) Team Lead and as the Director of the 24x7x365 Ingalls SOC. Mr. Robinson was recognized as the 2021 SOC Manager of the Year at the Siemplify (now part of Google Cloud) annual SOCStock conference, is a guest speaker at industry conferences, and holds various industry standard certifications and a Masters of Science in Information Security and Assurance.
Ingalls started its internship program in 2018 and over the recent cohorts has added formality and structure to create a roadmap to a career in cybersecurity. Based in Louisiana, it has been Ingalls’ mission to create a cybersecurity skills pipeline in their home state by implementing a "crawl-walk-run" approach to training interns. This structure has been so successful that Ingalls is able to hire entry-level SOC analyst roles from the vast pool of qualified interns. The Ingalls Security Operations Center (SOC) provides 100% US-based, 24/7/365 coverage for comprehensive alerting, monitoring, analysis, detection, and response capabilities to Ingalls MXDR Clients.
As a remote first company, Ingalls welcomes applicants from all over the U.S., and is intentional about developing relationships with local colleges and universities to specifically invest time and resources into computer engineering programs. Last spring, Ingalls had the first internship cohort of LSUA students.
“In this new role as adjunct professor, I will be able to continue developing those relationships and training the next generation of cybersecurity leaders,” said Mr. Robinson.
ABOUT INGALLS
Ingalls Information Security provides technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Since 2010, Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. The company’s core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence, and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
