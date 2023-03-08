Trustpoint.One Acquires inWhatLanguage to Enhance Language Service Offerings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Trustpoint.One, one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US and global language service and technology company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of inWhatLanguage.
The acquisition aims to strengthen Trustpoint.One position as a global leader in the provision of legal and language solutions.
"All of us at inWhatLanguage are excited about the next chapter of our growth with TrustPoint.One," said Cody Broderick, CEO of inWhatLanguage. "They bring a wealth of knowledge, tools, and experience to help us move forward and maximize our efforts. We are thrilled to be joining forces with such a respected industry leader."
Since its founding in 2011, inWhatLanguage has won dozens of awards, including four-time winner for Best of State in translation services and three appearances for Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. They have also had recognition in Forbes and the Wall Street Journal for their impact initiatives directed at supporting vulnerable communities.
inWhatLanguage has a team of highly experienced language professionals working across four continents. Its Language Management Experience (LMX) suite of technologies will enhance Translate.One's offerings and ability to service its clients across the globe.
"We are excited to welcome inWhatLanguage to the Trustpoint.One family," said Peter Smith, President of Trustpoint Translations. "Their expertise and technology will be invaluable as we continue to expand our language services and provide the highest quality solutions to our clients."
The acquisition of inWhatLanguage is part of Trustpoint.One's continued commitment to growth and innovation in the language industry. With a comprehensive suite of language solutions, Trustpoint Translations is poised to meet the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly global and interconnected World.
For more information, please contact Trustpoint.One at info@Trustpoint.one for further information.
Peter
The acquisition aims to strengthen Trustpoint.One position as a global leader in the provision of legal and language solutions.
"All of us at inWhatLanguage are excited about the next chapter of our growth with TrustPoint.One," said Cody Broderick, CEO of inWhatLanguage. "They bring a wealth of knowledge, tools, and experience to help us move forward and maximize our efforts. We are thrilled to be joining forces with such a respected industry leader."
Since its founding in 2011, inWhatLanguage has won dozens of awards, including four-time winner for Best of State in translation services and three appearances for Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. They have also had recognition in Forbes and the Wall Street Journal for their impact initiatives directed at supporting vulnerable communities.
inWhatLanguage has a team of highly experienced language professionals working across four continents. Its Language Management Experience (LMX) suite of technologies will enhance Translate.One's offerings and ability to service its clients across the globe.
"We are excited to welcome inWhatLanguage to the Trustpoint.One family," said Peter Smith, President of Trustpoint Translations. "Their expertise and technology will be invaluable as we continue to expand our language services and provide the highest quality solutions to our clients."
The acquisition of inWhatLanguage is part of Trustpoint.One's continued commitment to growth and innovation in the language industry. With a comprehensive suite of language solutions, Trustpoint Translations is poised to meet the evolving needs of clients in an increasingly global and interconnected World.
For more information, please contact Trustpoint.One at info@Trustpoint.one for further information.
Peter
Smith
Peter.Smith@translate.one
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn