Power Plate and Myzone, Leaders in Fitness Equipment Technology, Announce Global Partnership
CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading fitness technology companies, Power Plate® and Myzone, have announced a global collaboration to integrate their award-winning products for users of the Power Plate® REV™, the first fit-ness and wellness product to deliver the benefits of vibration in a cycling modality. Starting in early April, every consumer in the United States who purchases a Power Plate REV will receive a complimentary MZ-Switch, the award-winning heart rate monitor from Myzone that can measure heart rate through ECG technology via a chest band or through optical sensors on the wrist or forearm.
To be formally launched at the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) convention, the Power Plate REV, a revolution in health and fitness designed to take your workouts to a new level, features patent-pending VibeShift™ Technology to deliver safe, precise, predictable user-generated vibration through the pedals to maximize the intensity of your workouts by significantly increasing muscle activation, oxygen uptake, calorie burn, and cardiovascular effort while cycling.
"I am excited to see the growth in the Power Plate community through the use of our proprietary software," said Terry Woods, Vice President of Sales for the Americas at Myzone, Inc. "Having the ability to measure effort, connect with like-minded individuals, and see the impact of a product like the Power Plate REV is going to be game-changing."
Both companies will be demonstrating the partnership at the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) convention in San Diego, CA on March 21st and 22nd.
"The Power Plate REV is a truly unique product, featuring patent-pending technology designed to de-liver vibration through the pedals that elevates heart rate, oxygen uptake and increases muscle activa-tion” said Steve Borre, COO of Performance Health Systems LLC, manufacturer of Power Plate. We are thrilled to partner with Myzone, Inc. to enhance the user experience not only for the REV, but also when used with our market-leading whole body vibration training models. "
Don't miss the opportunity to see the collaboration in action at IHRSA 2023 and experience the future of fitness technology. Visit Power Plate in booth #2453 and Myzone in booth #2409.
The Power Plate REV is available online now in the U.S. at powerplate.com. Visit myzone.org for more information on Myzone products.
About Power Plate
Power Plate is owned, manufactured, and distributed by Northbrook, Illinois-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment.
Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness, and wellbeing results to improve quality of life at any age.
Using Power Plate is the innovative, timesaving and results-driven way to move better, feel better, and live better.
About Myzone.
Myzone is a unique wearable fitness brand that rewards effort rather than ability, motivating its users to feel good about exercise and work harder. Myzone uses inclusive, game-based mechanics and social elements to build communities together on the Myzone app. Myzone creates personalised zones for each user, based on their maximum heart-rate, which means anyone can compete together on a level playing field.
Myzone develops accurate wearable technology, to provide engaging and motivational experiences, which support behaviour change to make exercise habits stick. Myzone is used by 1.8 million people and already represented in over 7500 facilities in 84 countries.
The most accurate calorie cruncher on the market – the chest strap boasts a heart rate accuracy of 99.4% ECG and the wrist watch a 95% PPG accuracy and in conjunction with personal body metrics, it ensures calorie-burning calculations are supremely accurate and personal to individuals in your community.
It praises like a PT – Unlike other activity monitors Myzone rewards effort not fitness, motivating everyone to work harder. Myzone recognises everyone is different, so it creates a handicap for every user, based on their maximum heart-rate, which effectively means members can compete with anyone on a level playing field.
It’s a multiplayer game – Myzone is massively addictive, challenging and motivating. Use the app to create competitions with friends or plot your progress on the leader board as Myzone turns effort into points, and then equates them to the World Health Organization’s guidelines for physical activity.
It’s Facebook for physical activity – Myzone has its own social media network. Use it to follow friends, analyse workouts, then ‘like’ or comment on their efforts to stay connected - whether you are competitive or love collecting those likes to keep you moving. Together we are stronger, with the unbeatable connected experience.
Shelley Austin
Power Plate
