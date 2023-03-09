Sysdyne and Slabstack Alliance Connects Ready-Mix Concrete Operations, Delivery Management, and CRM Software Platforms
Slabstack’s Integration to Sysdyne’s Cloud-Native Software Platform Streamlines Workflows and Boosts Enterprise-Wide Data Visibility.STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, and Slabstack, the first concrete Sales and Business Management Platform, announce a new collaboration partnership. This will widen the aperture of visibility into real-time and actionable information for their shared customers, as data and workflows across operations, delivery management, and customer relationship management (CRM) software are streamlined. The integration between their respective software platforms will remove challenges associated with manual processes and siloed data stores when a ready-mix producer’s batch, dispatch, and delivery management solutions run separately from their CRM system.
“For too long, Ready-Mix Concrete producers have been tracking sales opportunities using spreadsheets, or a CRM disconnected from their dispatch and batch applications,” said Aymeric Halvarsson, CEO of Slabstack. “We are excited to now have Slabstack’s sales solution fully integrated with Sysdyne’s ConcreteGo dispatch product, which will enable customers to focus more energy on selling, producing and delivering concrete efficiently and more profitably.”
Both Sysdyne and Slabstack are modern cloud-native technology platforms. The connectivity is an open application programming interface (API) that provides simpler, reliable, and scalable ways for their applications to communicate and interact with each other, delivering a friction-free experience for users across products.
“I admire Slabstack’s focus on the concrete industry and their strong desire to lift the industry up via technology,” said Jill Zhang, President and CEO of Sysdyne. “We share these values with them. I like Slabstack’s ‘we win together’, more open approach, to serving the greater good for people in ready-mix.”
Both Sysdyne and Slabstack are exhibiting at the upcoming CONEXPO - CON/AGG show in Las Vegas, March 14th through 18th, in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Stop by Sysdyne (Booth #N11925) and Slabstack (Booth #N13154) to learn more about their collaboration partnership or to see a demonstration of their respective software platforms.
Pre-scheduled and open 30-minute demonstration times during CONEXPO - CON/AGG are 11:00AM Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, and 3:30PM Thursday and Friday. These will be held in Sysdyne’s exhibition booth. Slabstack has engaged the NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE team to offer attendees an opportunity to win three (3) Racing Sessions on the track of winner’s choice. To enter, pre-schedule a Slabstack demo at CONEXPO by clicking here. Attendees can pre-schedule Sysdyne product demonstrations, and attend a Lunch ‘n Learn, by clicking here.
About Sysdyne Technologies
Sysdyne is the only fully interoperable Cloud-Native Software Platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne’s innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suite US based support servicing customers around the world.
About Slabstack
Slabstack is the first cloud platform built to boost producers revenue and profitability while integrating seamlessly with dispatch/batch systems. Slabstack's mission is to help the heavy building materials industry operate more efficiently, in a simple and reliable way. At Slabstack, we believe that technology can help build stronger and more sustainable infrastructure and housing for the generations to come.
