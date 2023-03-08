SecureWeb3 Launches Web3 Security Awareness Training
SecureWeb3 announces the launch of its new Web3 Security Awareness Training Course designed for non-technical teams and individuals.
...We believe that our Web3 Security Awareness Training course provides an excellent foundation for anyone looking to increase their knowledge and participate safely in the Web3 ecosystem...”HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureWeb3, a leading provider of Web3 security solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest offering, the Web3 Security Awareness Training Course. Designed to help individuals and businesses stay secure in the fast-evolving Web3 ecosystem, this comprehensive training program is a must-have for anyone seeking to navigate the world of web3, blockchain and decentralised applications with confidence.
As new technologies such as Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Smart Contracts, NFTs and the Metaverse continue to grow in popularity, and as more businesses and organisations begin to enter the Web3 space, it is essential that they are aware of, and understand the risks and threats, as well as the many potential benefits.
This web3 security awareness course has been designed for C-Level Executives, VPs, Directors, Senior Managers, Legal, IT, Marketing and HR departments, plus anyone who is looking to improve their knowledge of this new and exciting subject area. The aim of this training is to provide a core understanding of Web3 in general, the security and intellectual property risks and some key best practices and tips, in a non technical and easy to understand way.
This is to enable businesses to begin planning, organising and implementing the necessary steps to ensure their organisation is prepared and protected.
The Web3 Security Awareness Training course covers a range of essential topics related to Web3, including:
- What exactly is Web3?
- The difference between Centralised and Decentralised
- The Basics of Blockchain Technology
- Example applications of Web3
- General Risks and Threats in Web3 for Businesses
- Everything you need to know about Web3 Wallets
- Brand Protection & Intellectual Property Risks
- Smart Contract Risks & Threats
- Best Practices and Tips
"We're thrilled to offer this new course to our clients," said Imran Ali, CEO of SecureWeb3. "With the rapid growth of Web3 technologies and decentralised applications, it's more important than ever to improve understanding and stay up-to-date on the latest security best practices. We believe that our Web3 Security Awareness Training course provides an excellent foundation for anyone looking to increase their knowledge and participate safely in the Web3 ecosystem..."
To find out more about the Web3 Security Awareness Training course please visit the SecureWeb3 website.
About SecureWeb3
SecureWeb3 is a leading provider of Web3 security solutions for businesses and individuals. With a focus on Web3 and blockchain technologies, SecureWeb3 is dedicated to helping clients stay secure and protected in the fast-evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit https://secureweb3.io
Imran Ali
SecureWeb3
info@secureweb3.io
