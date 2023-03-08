European Crypto Index 2023 | Netherlands is the Most Interested Country in Crypto

European Crypto Index 2023

Analysed +40 million related search queries to determine the most popular cryptocurrencies and tokens in each European country.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND , March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Study reveals Netherlands as the leader in Crypto-related searches

- The Netherlands turns up as the European country with the highest number of crypto-related searches per capita (0.13), followed by Slovenia (0.12) and Switzerland (0.09).

- The research offers unique insights into the most popular cryptocurrencies and tokens across 46 European countries, with Bitcoin taking the top spot in many nations.

- Surprisingly, Dogecoin has claimed the second spot as the most favoured cryptocurrency in more than half of European countries, with Shiba Inu following closely behind as the third most favoured.

Cryptocurrencies have been gaining popularity in recent years, and the research conducted by DUA Token has revealed some interesting new insights into the European market.

The study analysed over 40 million search queries across 191 selected keywords related to cryptocurrencies, including “invest in crypto,” “buy crypto,” “sell crypto,” and “cryptocurrency,” to determine the most popular cryptocurrencies and tokens in each European country.

The findings of this research have not only reshuffled the rankings of European countries based on their adaptiveness, placing the Netherlands at the top, but have also caused a shift in the hierarchy of favourite cryptocurrencies in the market. As a result, Ethereum now holds only the fourth place in the list of most favoured cryptocurrencies.

“The Netherlands is a critical international market for crypto”, Nana Murugesan, Coinbase's vice president of international and business development, said in a statement.

Slovenia and Switzerland came in second and third place, respectively, with Bitcoin being the preferred cryptocurrency in these countries.

Interestingly, the study found that Dogecoin, the favourite coin of Elon Musk, is the most popular cryptocurrency in Ireland, Estonia and Lithuania, as well as four other countries.

Andorra stands out as the only country where PancakeSwap is the favourite cryptocurrency, due to its compliance with the legal and regulated landscape.

The study also showed that Russia has the least interest in crypto, ranking at the bottom of the list. However, it's worth noting that this may be due to the lack of data available, as Yandex is their main Search Engine.

Commenting on the findings, Ardit Trikshiqi - Chief Payment Officer at DUA Token said:

"The study offers valuable insights into the European market for cryptocurrencies and tokens, providing a glimpse into the preferences and interests of users across the continent. Additionally, the data collected and analysed will be useful for investors and stakeholders looking to make informed decisions in this rapidly evolving industry."

The study also took measures to ensure the accuracy and relevance of the data, such as the removal of keywords with identical names and acronyms (e.g., XRP) and misleading keywords such as SOL (which means "Sun" in Spain) or GMX (an email provider in some Central European countries).

Conclusion

In conclusion, the results of the dua.com study have revealed that the Netherlands is the European country with the most crypto-related searches per capita. Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency across 67% of European countries, but other digital assets, such as Dogecoin & Shiba Inu have surpassed the second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum in popularity.

The European Crypto Index is available on Crypto Index 2023 as a publicly-accessible repository which will be regularly updated.