ACASS Becomes a Member of IADA Products and Services
As all of our clients know, we hold ourselves to exceptionally high standards for every service we provide.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACASS is proud to announce that it has become a verified Products and Services member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). IADA aviation product and service providers are thoroughly vetted by IADA to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of professional experience.
ACASS has been an IADA Accredited Dealer since 2018. These are the only dealers in the world regulated by an independent accreditation process to ensure strict compliance with IADA’s code of ethics and the highest standards of experience, transparency, and professionalism.
IADA Products and Services membership reflects rigorous oversight and quality assurance for ACASS’s full suite of business aviation support services, including aircraft management, flight crew staffing, and charter.
“As all of our clients know, we hold ourselves to exceptionally high standards for every service we provide,” said Steve Tedeschi, ACASS Director of Aircraft Management, Worldwide. “But any step we can take to have this validated by trusted third-party organizations like, IADA, just adds to the confidence we want our clients, prospective clients, and industry partners to feel when they work with us.”
ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 12 percent of the world's experts who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions.
