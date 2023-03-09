Nationwide Payment Systems, GoDaddy Help Banks Boost Non-interest Revenue

Capture Non-interest Revenue Unlock New Revenue Streams GoDaddy

Program enables financial institutions to win back share, capture new revenue streams

“Our ability to assist with all types of merchant accounts, including special, hard-to-place categories, creates a one-stop-shop for merchants.” ” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL – March 9, 2022 – Nationwide Payment Systems, a GoDaddy premier partner and leading PayTech solutions provider, has launched a suite of services for banks and credit unions designed to boost non-interest revenue. The program enables financial service providers to win back market share from dominant processing brands and capture new revenue streams by offering merchant services to business customers, according to Allen Kopelman, CEO and co-founder of Nationwide Payment Systems.

“As a premier partner of GoDaddy, we’re promoting a bank partnership program that combines best-in-class GoDaddy offerings with our suite of merchant services,” Kopelman said. “Our ability to assist with all types of merchant accounts, including special, hard-to-place categories, creates a one-stop-shop for merchants.”

Kopelman further noted that Nationwide Payment Systems offers managed ATM services In addition to its full range of processing solutions. Customizable services include armored car loading, surcharge-free programs, and more, he added, all of which can help financial institutions differentiate and establish strong non-interest income residual streams.

Win back market share

Pointing out that most Banks, Community Banks, and Credit Unions are losing residual income to PayPal, Square and Stripe, and other traditional credit card processors, Kopelman said Nationwide Payment Systems has helped banks and credit unions win back revenue share by offering the simple, convenient experience business customers expect from their processors.

“We have created a very user-friendly platform so a business owner can answer 10 questions and be approved in under 5 minutes in most cases,” Kopelman added. “Business owners want it now - especially younger business owners - they want the digital experience! Here at NPS, we provide a new way to get a merchant account for

banks to offer their commercial clients.”

Over the last 10 years, Kopelman has seen payment facilitators and other payfac-style services become increasingly popular, especially the digital sign-up feature, which he said is what business owners want so they can get signed up quickly, get set up fast and start processing credit cards, invoices, and e-commerce payments right away.

Futureproof payment processing

The future of payment processing will depend on getting business owners set up with just a few questions, Kopelman explained. While traditional merchant services will also have a place, banks and credit unions cannot afford to keep losing businesses to these other services, and we are partnering with banks because it is a major pain point for them. Another great asset in this program is business owners never have to worry about software or hardware obsolescence, Kopelman noted.

The program includes an Android-based Smart Terminal with a full feature dashboard with many tools for merchants to help them run their business, Kopelman said. Business owners can not only have a single-access view of all of their payment activity, but they can also have full access and control of all payment activities in one account, including retail, e-commerce, invoicing, and more, he explained, adding “no matter how they need to collect payments; we have a way to do it. We offer all the latest payment options so you are taking every type of payment needed - Apple Pay, Google Pay, NFC, Tap and Go Cards, Credit, EMV, Debit, EBT.”

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault was founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, a serial entrepreneur who successfully bootstrapped several businesses, including Nationwide Payment Systems inc. in 2001.

Experienced in technology, finance and negotiating deals of all types, Kopelman is keenly interested in helping other business owners grow and scale. With 20 plus years of experience in merchant services, Alan shares tips on his blog https://NPSBANK.com/articles and through his business and consulting practice. For more details on B2BVault, visit https://b2bvault.info/ .

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems has been in business since 2001, and we service all types of merchants small, medium, franchises, enterprises, and large. We have the knowledge and experience to assist any business, we also have a blog and podcast called B2B Vault the payment technology podcast that provides educational information for business owners.

Our consultants can guide you through every facet of technology, commerce and payment processing. Visit us at https://nationwidepaymentsystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

GoDaddy's Global Head of Commerce Sales & Business Development Bob Wesley