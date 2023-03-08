Carlkruse.org Adds Asteroids@HOME and MilkyWay@Home to Distributed Computing Projects
Projects are part of the BOINC system that use idle computer time to help scientific exploration.MIAMI, FL, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlkruse.org, a blog focusing on non-profit groups and scientific volunteerism, announces to its friends and followers that it has added the distributed computing projects Asteroids@Home and Milkyway@Home to its ongoing work within the University of California’s BOINC system. BOINC uses global volunteers to build a virtual supercomputer network to help crunch scientific data.
Asteroids@Home aims to increase knowledge of the physical properties of asteroids. The project uses photometric measurements of asteroids observed by professional big all-sky surveys as well as "backyard" astronomers. The data is processed using the lightcurve inversion method and a 3D shape model of an asteroid together with the rotation period and the direction of the spin axis are derived. Asteroids@home is based at the Astronomical Institute, Charles University in Prague.
MilkyWay@Home uses the BOINC platform to create a highly accurate three-dimensional model of the Milky Way using data gathered by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. More specifically, the project models the Sagittarius stream, which provides knowledge about how the Milky Way galaxy was formed and how tidal tails are created when galaxies merge. Milkyway@Home is a joint effort between Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute's departments of Computer Science and Physics, Applied Physics and Astronomy.
Carlkuse.org also participates in Rosetta@Home, which attempts to design new proteins and predict their shapes, as well as the former SETI@Home, which analyzed radio signals from space in an effort to find extraterrestrial intelligence.
More information about the blog is at https://carlkruse.org
Carl Kruse
Carlkruse.com
+49 1517 5190292
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn