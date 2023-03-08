nandbox Receive One Worldwide Patent & One Japanese Patent for Multiple Profiles Technology
nandbox, the developer of the renowned nandbox messenger, is proud to announce that its multiple profiles technology has been awarded two additional patents.
nandbox, the developer of the renowned nandbox messenger, is proud to announce that its multiple profiles technology has been awarded two additional patents.
— Hazem Maguid
With the new patented technology, users can create multiple profiles on a single account, preserving their security and privacy. The ground-breaking feature allows users to add different contacts and assign a distinct profile picture and description for each profile with one account and one login.
“We’re always looking to meet our users’ needs.” says nandbox CEO and Founder Hazem Maguid. “And we’re willing to take it a step further to achieve that.” “We created this feature, not only to show that we’re set to be innovative, but to assert that we take the privacy and security of our users very seriously.”
Worldwide Patent No. [2017147683A1] was issued under the title “Managing multiple profiles for a single account in an asynchronous messaging system.”
And the Japanese Patent [6968097B2] was issued under the title “How to manage user profiles in asynchronous messaging systems, systems, and non-transient computer-readable media.
The patents explain the technology behind the multiple profiles feature, where the server has to handle requests for multiple identities within one account in an asynchronous messaging system. The methods mentioned solve the technical challenges that arise from having a large number of users, and servers spread across the globe. With the new technology, the server can transmit multiple profile modifications.
“It doesn’t stop here. We continue to enhance our technologies and add innovations to create the best solutions for individuals and businesses. The multiple profiles feature is one of the first steps, but definitely not the last.” nandbox CEO and Founder Hazem Maguid asserted.
About nandbox Messenger
nandbox messenger is a free messenger app with crisp and clear voice and video calling, interactive channels, chat groups, and stellar privacy with our multiple profile feature. Its instant messaging app has nearly 5 million downloads. nandbox messenger was created using nandbox's native app builder, which is a no-code mobile app builder that can accommodate any type and size of business, community, or government deployment. Build native mobile apps for iOS and Android with no coding background—simply drag and drop your features and create your app with no development costs!
