Enjoy Good Company in Ireland for St. Patrick's Day

Every Year, Company Formations International Limited, one of Ireland's leading company incorporation practices produces a special FREE fun and laugfhter magEzine for everyone to enjoy. Here is the 2023 St Patrick Day online edition

Free St. Patrick's Day Joke MagEzine For You to Enjoy Online

... 'of course we could simply send out an online St. Patrick Day Greeting Card to all our clients and friends, but it wouldn't be the same as our fun Good Company magazine for St Patrick's Day.'”
— Séan Kavanagh, Managing Director, CFI
DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Company Formations International Ltd, CFI, is one of Ireland's leading company incorporation, or company formations, practices. It also offers a full company secretarial service and provides registered company office facilities at its prestigious Dublin 4 address.

CFI ranks among its clients many long-established national and international legal and accountancy practices, some of which have been using its services since its foundation over 30 years ago.

It is a well-established and widely known practice in the Company Formations Business in Ireland. But, what not everyone knows is that for more than 30 years CFI has celebrated St. Patrick's Day in Ireland by publishing a free online magEzine titled Good Company For St. Patrick's Day. It's packed with fun and jokes for everyone to enjoy during the St. Patrick Day festivities. As Séan Kavanagh, Managing Director of CFI says...

... "sometimes we are all so busy doing business with each other that we forget to take time out to enjoy each other's company and wish each other the compliments of the seasons, share a joke and give each other something to smile about. And that's what Good Company for St, Patrick's Day is all about."

It's a free magazine that is choc-a-block full of festive jokes, funny stories, witticisms for everyone in the family to enjoy. Its purpose is to bring a smile to the face of every reader and all are encouraged to share it with their colleagues and friends.

It's very popular. And the fact that it is published every year adds a level of expectancy and enjoyment to the St Patrick Day Festive season for all the staff at Company Formations International Ltd and for an ever-growing number of their valued clients and friends.

As Séan Kavanagh says 'of course we could simply send out an online St. Patrick Day Greeting Card to all our clients and friends, but it wouldn't be the same. And it certainly wouldn't evoke a response like the one we got last year from one of most valued clients, who wrote to us and said...

... "I'm writing to thank you, Séan, and everyone at CFI for your thoroughly enjoyable St. Patrick's Day Good Company publication. It's a super idea. What's more it works! Because, every year, without fail, it brings a smile to my face and leaves me chuckling for long afterwards. I share it with all the family and they get as much fun and enjoyment from reading it as I do. Keep the Good Companies rolling, Séan, we love them. Best wishes to everyone in CFI for St. Patrick's day. Hope you all enjoy every moment of it".

In recent years, St Patrick's Day Good Company Good Company has been produced online in flip-book format for as many people as possible to access and enjoy. As the name 'flip book' implies a simply click on to the book online and then flip over page after enjoyable page of jokes and fun and laughter as fast or as slow as you wish - it is even possible to hear the flip-book pages turn, if you wish.

It's good fun to read. And it's even better fun to share with family and friends. Best of all, it's free. Everyone in Company Formations International Limited hopes you get as much fun out of reading it as they get from putting it all together for everyone.

Happy St. Patrick's Day.

Séan Kavanagh
Company Formations International Ltd
+353 1 664 1177
sean@formations.ie

Séan Kavanagh
Company Formations International Ltd
+353 1 664 1177 sean@formations.ie
Robert Hayes-McCoy
13 Lea Road, Sandymount
Dublin 4, D04 K761
Ireland
+353 85 150 3096
