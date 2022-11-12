Christmas Filing Deadlines For New Companies in Ireland
Latest Christmas Filing Deadlines For New Companies Announced by Companies Office
… So much is happening on the companies’ secretarial and development front in Ireland, so fast, that it can now be quite easy to miss an important Companies Registration Office legal deadline”DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Séan Kavanagh, Managing Director of Company Formations International Ltd. draws attention to the importance of the recent announcement by Irish Companies Registration Office about the latest Christmas filing deadlines for new companies.
‘The 8th December 2022, is the main date to keep in mind’, says Kavanagh, ‘because that’s the final date for (hard copy) Incorporations, Changes of Company Name and Re-Registrations e.g. Limited to Unlimited, Private to Public etc. The fact that, this year, the 8th of December falls on a Thursday may catch some people unaware, so it’s important to mark the date in your diary immediately.
The 8th of December 2022 is the all-important Christmas Deadline dates for
• A1 Ordinary Company Formations (Hard copy i.e. more complicated applications)
• Change of Company Name
• Re-Registration for one company type to another
Applicants seeking a Company Name Reservation have an extra eight days until Friday 16th December before the deadline applies, while the deadline for the Fé Phrainn scheme for Online company formations kicks in two days earlier on Wednesday 14th December 2022.
The countdown to the end of 2022 marks some of the busiest months in CFI’s widely acclaimed Company Secretarial Services Division. Part of the reason for this, Kavanagh notes, is because more and more companies are outsourcing their entire company secretarial functions to specialist Company Secretarial Practices such as CFI.
In recent years so much is happening on the company secretarial and compliance front in Ireland, so fast, and with such widespread consequences for the future that it can be quite easy to miss an important Companies Registration Office legal deadline unless you keep a close eye on your diary at important ‘high activity’ times, such as the end of the year.
For companies that choose CFI to look after their entire Company Secretarial portfolio this makes practical money-saving sense,’ says Séan Kavanagh, because not only do they have some of Ireland’s top company secretarial practitioners working on their behalf but we offer our clients exceptionally good value for money for all our services in this area.
A handy detailed breakdown of CFI’s competitive fees in this area can be seen on ‘FEE-Schedule’. This is a useful schedule as, in addition to current fee details, it also includes direct contact information for the CFI specialist in each of the 65 areas of specialist activities.
As a completely independent, Irish-owned, practice operating for more than thirty years, Company Formations International Limited’s (CFI) company formation and company secretarial professional services cover in excess of 65 areas of specialist activities.
