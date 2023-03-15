NFT Workx Launches Asset Workx Mobile App
NFT Workx launches its mobile app to enable individuals to easily organise their valuable physical and digital assets.
...We believe that connecting physical items with a digital collectible is key to mass market adoption of this exciting new technology...”LONDON, UK, March 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Workx aims to be a global leader in providing automated solutions that create Digital Collectibles and Asset Log NFTs, of physical items at point of sale, via the most popular eCommerce platforms. The company has just launched the first version of their Consumer App called: Asset Workx.
— CEO, Adam Leese
Over the last few years NFTs and Digital Collectibles have surged in popularity along with Cryptocurrency, Web3 and the Metaverse. But as with any new technology, it can often be confusing or complicated for the mass market to adopt, both for brands and consumers, and this is what NFT Workx aims to solve.
The Asset Workx app has been designed to do 2 core things. The first is to enable users to easily log the details (receipts, certificates) of their valuable physical assets such as Watches, Jewellery, Cars, Artwork etc.
This helps to organise and manage these assets with the aim of being able to get them easily insured, mark the items lost/stolen, share details and even transfer the digital asset log receipt, on the sale of the item.
The second core function is to allow users to connect their Web3 Wallet and easily view their digital assets, such as NFTs and Digital Collectibles. There will also be an option for users without a Web3 Wallet to still receive Digital Collectibles and then claim them in the future.
“I am delighted to announce the launch of the first full version of our Asset Workx app. We believe that connecting physical items with a digital collectible / digital receipt is key to mass market adoption of this exciting new technology. By providing an easy to use App for users to organise their physical and digital assets is the first step in our mission. Our eCommerce app is also in development and this will enable brands to automatically create Digital Collectibles of their physical products at point of sale, in a completely seamless way…” said Adam Leese, CEO and co-founder of NFT Workx.
NFT Workx was founded in September 2021 with the sole aim of helping creators, brands, businesses and individuals to enter the world of NFTs and Web3, by offering specialist services including consultancy, strategy, project management, PR and marketing.
During this time they worked with a wide variety of clients on multiple projects, and identified a number of barriers and challenges when trying to launch NFTs as part of a physical item or collection.
One project in particular that ran for a period of 12 months, provided NFT Workx with the evidence they needed to establish their automated solution.
The initial aim of that project was to enable the client to increase revenue from the sale of a physical painting by offering her clients the option of a digital version (NFT).
During the project, 27% of customers who purchased the physical paintings also purchased the ‘Digital Collectible’, even though the process had been manual and the buyers not Web3 natives.
This validated the genuine potential for artists/creators/brands to sell their physical items with the option to include a Digital Collectible version of the product at point of sale, which also doubles up as a digital receipt/proof of purchase.
By offering a fully automated solution for brands via an App plugin for the most popular eCommerce platforms (Shopify/Magento/WooCommerce etc) and a simple to use app for the consumers, will help to remove the many barriers and onboard more users into the Web3 space at scale.
You can download the app from the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about NFT Workx, join their community on their social media channels.
About NFT Workx:
NFT Workx is a specialist NFT & Web3 company that is developing a number of dedicated NFT products, with the sole aim of bringing NFTs & Web3 to Businesses, Brands & Individuals around the world. NFT Workx aims to be a global leader in providing automated solutions that create Digital Collectibles and Asset Log NFTs, of physical goods at point of sale, via the most popular eCommerce platforms.
