AECO Energy Launches in the Philippines
Award-winning Singapore-based company expands to the Philippines with its energy software solutions and professional management services.MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AECO Energy, an energy technology and services company, has today announced the launch of its operations in the Philippines. Aimed at driving market efficiency in the energy market, AECO Energy’s goals are to lower the cost of electricity for contestable customers and to partner with retail electricity suppliers (RES) to automate customer acquisitions.
With over 3,000 contestable customers and over 40 national RES present in the market, the expansion of AECO Energy has come at an opportune time with around 50% of the AECO Group’s total workforce already based in the Philippines. The expansion will allow AECO Energy to provide local support for its upcoming customers and retail partners. The new offices are located in Alabang, Muntinlupa and Taguig City. This new opening marks the third country of operations for AECO Energy with Singapore as the headquarters and Australia as the second country of operations.
“Our team is very excited about this next step. We have been growing organically since we started our operations in 2009 in Brisbane. We are optimistic about the prospects that await us here in the Philippines. I’m sure our 14 years of experience in delivering energy services and solutions in mature deregulated markets will be critical to our success,” said Alan Jones, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of the Asia Energy Company (AECO) Group.
AECO Energy is introducing four offerings as part of its electricity procurement and management solutions:
Portfolio: Contestable customers can outsource their electricity procurement and management to the AECO Energy experts who will take charge of aggregating electricity contracts into portfolios to take advantage of volume or bulk discounts.
MarketPro: An award-winning electricity management and procurement platform for contestable customers who prefers to run their own reverse auction or tender.
Switch: It’s an assisted, end-to-end electricity management service from comparing RES to awarding a new electricity contract to switching to the new RES without the hassle.
BidPro: A bidding platform exclusively developed for RES to automate bidding requests from contestable customers.
“With the understanding that contestable customers' needs are unique for every organization, our energy experts will work closely with customers to help them reduce their costs, drive efficiency, and make better buying decisions. By providing technology-based, data-led energy technology solutions, we want to create a profound impact on our customers’ business to better position them for sustainable growth in the long-term,” added Debbie Alfonso, General Manager of AECO Energy Philippines.
About AECO Energy
Founded in 2009, AECO Energy is a member of the Asia Energy Company (AECO) Group which aims to help businesses save more with its disruptive technology and service offerings in the energy markets. With over 14 years of experience delivering open electricity market solutions, AECO Energy helps businesses seize energy market opportunities, mitigate risks and make better buying decisions in procuring electricity. Visit www.aecoenergy.ph to know more.
