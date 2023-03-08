Beasley & McCusker Celebrates International Women’s Day 2023
Female-led PR and Events Firm is Proud of Its Impact and Support of Women’s Contributions
We are inspired by the opportunities to work in the nonprofit and academic sectors with people who are creating positive change for empowering women and girls with outcomes that matter...”SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beasley & McCusker Communications (BMC), a female-founded full-service public relations and events firm, honors International Women's Day by celebrating the success, achievements, and contributions of its clients, including women entrepreneurs, innovators, universities, and nonprofits.
— Stefanie Lingle Beasley, Partner, Beasley & McCusker
The agency started during the pandemic when co-founders Stefanie Lingle Beasley and Carolyn Miller McCusker saw an opportunity to help women entrepreneurs find creative ways to build their brands, form meaningful connections, grow their network, and increase awareness for the companies and causes they lead. All it took was one woman to believe in the duo – who have 25+ years of publishing, journalism, event production, and marketing experience - and in nearly three years, their business is thriving.
"We are grateful for and motivated by our clients and the impact they want to make today and for the next generation. We love working alongside strong women leaders whose mission aligns with ours and requires us to maintain an exceptional standard of delivering results through our collaborative approach to strategic communications, marketing, and customized events," says Miller-McCusker.
"We started our firm to rally behind women leaders and the causes they are passionate about and to amplify their achievements in the Bay Area and beyond," notes Lingle-Beasley. "Today, we are inspired by the opportunities to work in the nonprofit and academic sectors with people who are creating positive change for empowering women and girls with outcomes that matter in our communities and on a global scale."
BMC DELIVERS IMPACTFUL COMMUNICATIONS:
14 Live events: audience reach 5,000+ (national and international)
6 virtual events: audience reach 4,000+ (national and international)
6 magazine covers featuring women clients
Coverage in 30+ media outlets (national and international)
Created 22 Run-of-Shows + Event Scripts
Prepped 150+ speakers
International Women's Day provides an important opportunity for groups to embrace and cultivate an ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. #embraceequity #iwd2023 #womensupportingwomen
