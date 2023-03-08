Aquatica in black ink fine art

This collection of black and white original works rely on the mind’s obligation to connections.

This style of ink on paper draws on the viewer to connect their own lines of reality and perceive what they will within each piece.” — Chris Nobbs

YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM, The Gallery Bistro at The Seasons Performance Hall is proud to announce the opening of AQUATICA in Black Ink. This is the first gallery in this style by local artist Chris Nobbs of Yakima Washington. This collection of black and white original works rely on the mind’s obligation to connections. This style of ink on paper draws on the viewer to connect their own lines of reality and perceive what they will within each piece.

This gallery will also feature an Emerging Artist Spotlight, featuring watercolor by local artist Aleah Nobbs.

The Bistro Gallery hours are Thursday - Sunday 6:00pm to 9:00pm. This showing will conclude May 1, 2023. Visit the Larson Gallery or Seasons website for more information.



Artist Bio for Gallery Bistro showing of AQUATICA by Chris Nobbs

Chris Nobbs is an artist and lifelong resident of Yakima, Washington. His artistic interests are music, pottery, woodcrafting, lapidary, painting and drawing. If not at home with his family of 8, Chris can be found either collecting rocks and insects or drowning flies along the Yakima River and its tributaries, studying insects, creating and helping at the Yakima Maker Space or whatever other “rabbit trail” art style or activity his ADHD takes him. He plays trombone in the band Cockaphonix and performs with them regularly throughout Washington State and elsewhere. The Pacific Northwest is, and has been, an amazing muse for any artist and is also the inspiration for all of Chris’ art and life.