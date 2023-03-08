Freeverse's Dr. Alun Evans Announced as Speaker at Game Developers Conference 2023

Freeverse's Co-Founder & CEO Dr. Alun Evans to host session on 'How to Unlock the Multi-billion Dollar Asset Trading Market' at Game Developers Conference 2023.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freeverse, the platform on a mission to power the future of digital ownership by leveraging blockchain technology to create Living Assets™, the industry’s first truly dynamic NFTs, has announced that it will be featured at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC) at booth S1439. Freeverse’s Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Alun Evans will also be hosting the session on 'How to Unlock the Multi-billion Dollar Asset Trading Market – Without Turning Gamers into Gamblers'.

GDC is one of the world’s most influential industry conferences for video game developers, and GDC 2023 will be held virtually and in-person at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center from March 20-24, 2023. The annual summit has been held for more than 35 years and attracts some of the biggest names in the industry to discuss changing technology and gaming trends.

Dr. Alun Evans, Co-founder and CEO of Freeverse, will be providing a novel outlook on the future of gaming and digital assets, hosting a session on 'How to Unlock the Multi-billion Dollar Asset Trading Market – Without Turning Gamers into Gamblers'. The session will take place on Tuesday 21st March in Room 3009 in the West Hall from 3:00 - 3:30 pm.

The 'gray market' for in-game items such as skins, weapons, etc. traded on sites like SkinBaron, Gamerflip, and PlayerAuctions is estimated to be above $40 billion. However, none of this revenue is going to the game creators. In this session, Dr. Evans will discuss the best ways to unlock this market opportunity and permit the legal trade of in-game items without falling into the trap of speculative NFTs. Permitting in-game items to be legally traded not only gives gamers what they clearly want, but it also increases retention and opens up new long-tail revenue streams for the game itself.

This session is tailormade for studio heads and executives, game designers, economy designers and product managers; particularly for multiplayer and F2P games. Attendees will take away an in-depth understanding of the methods used to unlock and monetize asset trading within their games, including the benefits with regards to player retention and long-tail revenue.

About Dr. Alun Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Freeverse

With 20 years of experience in the tech industry for entertainment, Alun has a passion for building teams with a strong collaborative culture, that are focused on creating products that solve genuine problems. Previously, he was CEO of Shar3d.io (collaborative 3D applications on the web), CTO of Bodypal.com (virtual garment and fitting service), and Director of Barcelona World Race - THE GAME, the first-ever video game that allowed players to compete in a simultaneous real-world sporting event. Alun has a Ph.D. in Medical Physics from University College London. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

About Freeverse

Freeverse is on a mission to power the future of digital ownership. In order to make this happen, we leverage blockchain technology to create Living Assets™, dynamic NFTs that evolve and appreciate in value, with unlimited scalability, according to how they are actually used. Our platform allows the creation of very low cost, dynamic NFTs that can be bought and sold in both crypto and fiat currencies simply with API calls, without paying gas fees — and with less impact on the environment. Freeverse’s founding team combines decades of experience in technology and startups. It was brought together by Dr. Toni Mateos, co-creator of the technology behind Dolby Atmos (via Immosound, the startup acquired by the audio giant in 2012). Joining him in the founding team are Dr. Alun Evans, Alessandro Siniscalchi and Ferran Estalella. Freeverse is funded by leading European tech VCs, based in Barcelona, servicing clients globally. For more information, please visit: https://www.freeverse.io.