Hector Duarte Jr. Captures the Darker Side of Life in a Miami High-rise

In Icarus Over Collins, Duarte uses language switching to explore class inequity, set against the death of a teen who falls from a Miami high-rise.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hector Duarte Jr. Captures the Darker Side of Life in a Miami High-riseCinnabar Moth Publishing announces the publication of Icarus Over Collins by Hector Duarte Jr. The lives of four tenants in a pair of high-rise condos overlooking Miami beach are forever changed when they witness teen Miguel fall to his death. Their pain and anger drive them down a path of vengeance against one of their own, spreading across two continents and changing their lives forever.Bailey Cohen, fitness instructor to Miguel’s mother, drives the quest with the building’s maintenance man Bernardo, whose unhappiness with social inequity she uses to gain his alliance in revenge. Icarus Over Collins embraces language switching to explore the impact of class inequity and showcases the language diversity in Maimi. Hector Duarte Jr. captures the variety of Spanish dialects used in Miami and the cultures they represent.Through the bond of shared language and loss, the tenants along with Bernardo and Bailey devise a plan to make those who sought to profit off of the tragic loss of Miguel pay. The story culminates with the explosive and devastating outcome of their quest.Hector Duarte, Jr. is a writer/educator out of Miami, FL, where he lives with his wife, son, and cat. His fiction has been published widely online and in print, like the recent anthologies Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas: Stories to Benefit the People of Puerto Rico, and Shotgun Honey Presents Volume 4: Recoil. In September of 2018, Shotgun Honey Books published his full-length short story collection Desperate Times Call.

