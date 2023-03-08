The Rich, Creamy Taste of Italy Spreads Across the Country By I Scream Gelato

better than any ice cream

I Scream Gelato

I Scream Gelato serves handcrafted Italian desserts with over 70 rotating flavors & offers catering for events.

Colorado-based I Scream Gelato announces expansion plans aimed at helping entrepreneurs claim their share of the $5.7 billion ice cream and gelato store industry.”
— Nadav Abergel
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based I Scream Gelato announces expansion plans aimed at helping entrepreneurs claim their share of the $5.7 billion ice cream and gelato store industry. Since opening its first spot in Breckenridge, CO, in 2018, I Scream Gelato has opened two additional locations in Colorado and one in Miami, FL.

A store will be opening soon in Columbus, OH, and three in Dallas, TX, giving the outlet a total of seven locations, but owner Mr. Abergel’s ambitions don’t end there. “We want to bring our handcrafted Italian desserts to everyone in the U.S. and eventually grow to be a global brand,” he says.
Nationwide Opportunities Are Avaialable

To that end, the company offers opportunities in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

I Scream Gelato is a treat for customers and franchisees alike with its unique offer proposition. No pre-packaged mixes here – just pure ingredients imported from Italy. Each location boasts an Italian gelato artisan who creates both traditional and unique flavors that include seasonal ingredients, vegan options, and some offer alcohol-infused treats.

The extensive menu of more than 70 rotating flavors includes Nutella, smores, donut, Oreo, cheesecake, and crème brulé, all with a choice of toppings.
Inspired By The Largest Gelato Trade Show in Milano

After a visit to Milano, Italy, Mr. Abergel tasted the difference high-quality ingredients make. This eye for quality is how they create a product that means I Scream Gelato stands out from the competition. The same high standards apply to an eclectic menu that includes milkshakes, smoothies, gelato brioche sandwiches, bubble waffle cones, pancakes, and more.

Customers can also enjoy coffee drinks, including latte, cappuccino, macchiato, mocha, chai latte, hot chocolate, or a scoop of classic vanilla with a shot of espresso.
Interactive Pickup and Delivery System

To serve the modern customer, I Scream Gelato offers an interactive experience that includes online ordering for pickup and delivery from GrubHub, Doordash, and Uber Eats, along with local food delivery companies.

It also offers event catering for weddings, gender reveals, birthday parties, graduation, pool parties, and other events. The company does corporate catering as well.

With strong demand and a unique and authentic product, Mr. Abergel hopes to not only melt the competition but raise the bar for franchisees as well.

Nadav Abergel
I Scream Gelato
+1 720-251-5537
inquiry@iscream-gelato.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube

I Scream Gelato - Better than any ice cream!

You just read:

The Rich, Creamy Taste of Italy Spreads Across the Country By I Scream Gelato

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Nadav Abergel
I Scream Gelato
+1 720-251-5537 inquiry@iscream-gelato.com
Company/Organization
Media Group Marketing Inc
8340 E Princeton Ave
Denver, Colorado, 80237
United States
+1 716-566-0640
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Designer, Developer, and what's between! Since 1998. Designer & front-end web developer. Amir Cohen founded Graphicatz and his father in 2002 and was the chief engineer for designing laser cutting products, miniatures, ceramic sculpting, and more. He is also an artist from the womb who has had many successful projects under his belt, including work for mega-companies like Coca-Cola, Israeli Post, and others. In 2013 moved with my family US to establish my own online marketing company and helps many businesses to grow and get results. In 2020, Amir's company partnered with Sales Solutions company in Denver, CO, and together they established Media Group Markeing Inc. An SEO, Webdesign, Social media, and online/offline marketing company specializing in local services in the US.

SEO Denver

More From This Author
The Rich, Creamy Taste of Italy Spreads Across the Country By I Scream Gelato
Eden's Moving Services Explains How Not To Get Scammed By A Long-Distance Moving Company
Baczewski Luxury Opens New Kitchen Showroom in North Houston
View All Stories From This Author